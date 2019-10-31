The football teams that Six Nations rugby players support

With the prospect of warmer weather on the horizon (yeah, right), many sports fans around the world dust off the cobwebs and start to get excited about things other than football.

In February's case, it's a time when rugby fans come together, sing loud and sing proud in anticipation of the Six Nations.

Unlike football, fans of England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, France and Italy unite for their love of the game, but there's no escaping that rugby supporters - and players - also love their football clubs as well, contrary to popular belief.

Here's who some of the stars of European rugby support...

1. George Ford (England) - Chelsea

George Ford is an England star | ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

England's fly-half has been a crucial part of the national camp since 2014, racking up over 70 caps.



But he also enjoys watching the Blues having lived in the area in his youth, revealing in an interview (via chelseafc.com): "I always liked players such as John Terry and Frank Lampard, so from then on I just wanted Chelsea to win and I haven’t changed since."

2. Maro Itoje (England) - Arsenal