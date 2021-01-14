The football teams that WWE superstars support

Despite the fixture congestion meaning fans are enjoying more football than ever, the beautiful game takes a back seat in January. WWE's annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place in the first month of the new year, and some of us at 90min cannot wait.

While at first it seems a bit mad to be trying to shoehorn the two together, there's actually plenty of parallels. Just ask Arsenal, who have developed a reputation for emerging after half-time to various famous wrestling theme songs.

Huge fan of Arsenal coming out for the second half to Kurt Angle's theme tune.



— Jacob Culshaw (@jacob_culshaw) January 14, 2021

90min has already fantasy booked a football Royal Rumble, but this time we're giving the footballers the day off.

With 30 entrants set to battle for a shot at the WWE title in the main event of WrestleMania, here's a list of WWE's finest athletes and which football teams they support.

1. Sheamus - Liverpool

Four-time world champion and winner of the 2012 Royal Rumble, Sheamus is a die hard Liverpool fan.



He even turned up to a live event in Manchester a few years ago wearing a Liverpool kit. Perhaps Jurgen Klopp should give him a call and ask if he fancies filling in at centre back.

2. Drew McIntyre - Rangers

WWE's first ever British world champion, the 'Scottish Psychopath' Drew McIntyre pledges his allegiance to Rangers.



After years of disappointment for both McIntyre and Rangers, silverware and accolades are finally in both of their lives. McIntyre finally won the WWE Championship in 2020, while Rangers look set to be crowned Scottish champions in 2021 for the first time in a decade.

3. Finn Balor - Tottenham

Finn Balor spends his days back in NXT these days as the experienced killer with a chip on his shoulder and a two-time NXT Champion, but uses time away from kicking people silly by watching Spurs to relax.



Watching Tottenham is hardly 'relaxing' these days, but it sure is entertaining to see what kind of unpredictability Jose Mourinho can muster up. Perhaps he should jump ship and align with the Prince in NXT to form an incredible heel faction.

4. Rey Mysterio - Real Madrid

In Madrid getting ready for the 1st interview of the day & might go to Real Madrid game tonight at 8! 619 luv
— ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) March 18, 2014

2006 Royal Rumble winner and just about everyone's favourite wrestler, it's strange knowing that Rey Mysterio is a fan of one of football's most vilified clubs.



For all their success, Los Blancos are the opposite of the underdogs, which is exactly what Mysterio has made a career on.

5. Triple H - West Ham

"There's an opportunity for you to be a hero. An opportunity to build your franchise."@TripleH URGES Declan Rice to stay with West Ham.



Irons ⚒️



— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 2, 2020

Father of NXT and everyone's favourite badass in the early 2000s, you'd be guilty for thinking Triple H has no affiliations with the way he hands out commemorative title belts to sports teams for fun.



That's not the case, though. The Game is a huge fan of none other than David Moyes' West Ham.



Triple H and West Ham; the most unlikeliest of duos.

6. Shawn Michaels - Blackburn

— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 8, 2018

If Triple H being a West Ham fan was strange, then his D-Generation X counterpart Shawn Michaels being a Blackburn fan is simply incomprehensible.



It's even more astounding watching the Heartbreak Kid actually cut a promo in support of Rovers when they were a title challenging, top flight force in the 1990s.

7. Mick Foley - Sheffield United

What a story ???



Mick Foley has been to the Sharp household for breakfast this morning!



#SUFC \\ #TwitterBlades
— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 12, 2019

Billy Sharp pulled out the 'Mr Socko' celebration for Sheffield United in 2019 in tribute to Mick Foley, which was the start of another beautiful yet unexpected football/wrestling crossover.



A breakfast date at Sharp's house has been the catalyst for Foley to become a Blade, which is fitting, considering the extreme nature of his career.

8. Cesaro - FC Luzern

WWE's 'Swiss Cyborg' has owned the moniker of 'support your local' and kept his support to a side from his country; FC Luzern.



Luzern are one-time winners of the Swiss Super League, while Cesaro continues in his pursuit of WWE singles gold.

9. Sasha Banks & Bayley - Arsenal

Representing north London, Bayley and Sasha Banks have endured an on-off relationship as they've risen through the ranks together at WWE, but bond over Arsenal.



Admittedly, they aren't exactly die hard fans, but we'll let it slide.

10. John Cena - Tottenham?

John Cena could do with bringing some ruthless aggression to Tottenham - and some silverware, he has enough titles to spare | Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Everyone's favourite rapper turned pro wrestler turned actor and 16-time world champion John Cena has never publicly expressed his support for one side in particular, but was pictured donning a Spurs shirt in 2008.



On this alone, it should be mandatory that Spurs play in jean shorts for the rest of time, in tribute to the 'Doctor of Thuganomics'.

11. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin - Bolton Wanderers

Austin 3:16 says justice for Bolton Wanderers... | Bill Watters/Getty Images

No, your eyes do not deceive you. 'Stone Cold' is a fan of Bolton Wanderers.



The 'Texas Rattlesnake' made an appearance on Soccer AM in 2009 and ended up drawing Bolton out of a hat, declaring his support for them there and then.



Perhaps some words of wisdom would help them back out of League Two and up the ladder once again.

12. Killian Dain - Manchester United

NXT's Irish heavy artillery has formed arguably one of the most entertaining duos around with Drake Maverick, and supports Manchester United when he's not busy throwing people around for fun.



Killian Dain regularly discusses the Red Devils online and is probably one of the biggest football fans on the books with WWE.

13. Seth Rollins - West Ham

A third West Ham supporter in the list and it's none other than Batista. Forget the Hammers being massive; they are gargantuan.



Batista, Triple H and Seth Rollins creating a West Ham-based faction and switching duties between football and wrestling has to happen.

15. Kofi Kingston - Chelsea/Manchester City?

Some sources online report that Kofi Kingston is a Chelsea fan, although there is little in the way of proof to back up the claim.



There is proof, however, of Kingston visiting Manchester City and donning their shirt, so we've tied him to the Cityzens.

16. Daniel Bryan - Everton

Daniel Bryan is a Toffee | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Last but not least, one of wrestling's greatest of all time Daniel Bryan is an Evertonian.



Bryan cites previous mentor Robbie Brookside as the reason for supporting the Toffees, but admitted in an interview with Goal that he isn't the most clued up in the sport.



We'll let you off, D Bry.