The Latest on Arsenal's Pursuit of PSG's Layvin Kurzawa & Midfield Target Bruno Guimaraes

​Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal to sign Layvin Kurzawa on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, though they still face competition from Benfica to sign Bruno Guimaraes.





Kurzawa has become an increasingly peripheral figure at PSG thanks in part to a string of injuries and the Frenchman has started just one of the club's last five Ligue 1 fixtures.

The Gunners look set to offer the left-back a fresh start, with the club understood to have nearly finalised an agreement to recruit the 27-year-old on a free ​transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to ​France Football, Kurzawa has agreed to sign a five-year deal but the two parties continue to negotiate over the player's signing-on bonus. The negotiations are being brokered by Sports Invest UK who have a close working relationship with Arsenal's sporting director, Edu. They also played a vital role in the arrival of David Luiz at the Emirates in the summer.

​Inter were understood to be interested in the player, but the former Monaco man is believed to have turned them down, with the Nerazzurri recently announcing the signing of Ashley Young as an alternative.

Though negotiations with Kurzawa are promising, the Gunners are thought to face significant competition for the signing of Guimaraes. Benfica have already submitted a €20m (£17m) bid to A thletico Paranaense for the player, while ​GloboEsporte claim Chelsea are also interested.





Atletico Madrid are understood to have decided not to exercise their purchasing preference rights on the 22-year-old - which they acquired in July when they signed Renan Lodi from the Brazilian club. Athletico Paranaense want between €25m (£21.3m) and €30m (£25.6m) for the player, with Benfica's bid falling well below the asking price.





The midfielder has made 62 career appearances in the Brazilian Série A, scoring three goals from defensive midfield.

