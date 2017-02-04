The Longest Premier League Unbeaten Runs in Traditional 3pm Saturday Kick-Offs

​ Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 23 games that kicked off in the traditional Saturday 3pm timeslot, making the Gunners ‘Kings of the Blackout’ that exists in the UK on live broadcasts.





Liverpool are marginally behind on 21 games without defeat at 3pm on a Saturday – the Reds’ recent 3-0 loss to Watford was a Saturday evening kick-off. The Gunners and Liverpool are the only Premier League clubs for whom the current streak is over 20 games.

Given the demand for their games to be broadcast live on UK television, which is banned on a Saturday afternoon, Arsenal actually play very few games at 3pm. As such, their 23-game unbeaten streak stretches as far back as November 2015 and a 2-1 loss to West Brom.

Only four of Arsenal’s 29 Premier League games this season have been a 3pm on a Saturday.

Again, due to Liverpool’s popularity and the desire for games to be broadcast live, they often don’t play at 3pm on a Saturday. Their last defeat in the timeslot, 21 games ago, was back in February 2017 against Hull.

Sheffield United are the Premier League with the next best unbeaten run in Saturday 3pm kick-offs. That stands at 11, but due to the less popular Blade playing at that time more often than not, those 11 games only go back as far as September 2019 and a loss to Southampton.

Wolves are unbeaten in eight Saturday 3pm games, for Tottenham it is six, while for Manchester City it is five – yet for the reigning champions the last loss is still more than a year ago when they were beaten by Crystal Palace in December 2018.

Brighton and Everton are also among the better 3pm Saturday sides, both unbeaten in four.

Longest Current Unbeaten Runs in Premier League 3pm Saturday Kick-Offs:





​Team Unbeaten​ ​Arsenal ​23 ​Liverpool ​21 ​Sheffield United ​11 ​Wolves ​8 ​Tottenham ​6 ​Manchester City ​5 ​Brighton ​4 ​Everton ​4