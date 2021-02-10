The longest winning streaks in English top flight football history - ranked

With every season, there seems to be a new record that Manchester City seem to be able to break with Pep Guardiola in charge.

The 100 point Premier League season, the most goals scored in a season, and most recently the 'winning the 2020/21 Premier League in February' award.

Joking aside, City's 15 consecutive victories is a new record in English football for the most wins on the bounce across all competitions. It is an incredible feat and one that could be topped off with that Premier League title, should they keep up the pace.

Manchester City make it 15 consecutive wins in all competitions, a new record for a top-flight English club

It's still not as impressive a streak as the Undertaker's, but jumps to the top of the pile ahead of a number of other winning streaks. Here is a list of the longest winning runs in English top flight history.

7. Manchester United - 11 games (1985)

Under the tutelage of Ron Atkinson in what would be his final season in charge, Manchester United racked up an 11 game winning streak which started in August 1985.



They were actually beaten by Everton during the run in the ill-fated ScreenSport Super Cup, designed to be the alternative to European competition following the Heysel Stadium disaster.



Atkinson's charge came to an end that September, and he was replaced next season by a Scot who managed Aberdeen - Sir Alex Ferguson, or something.

6. Aston Villa - 11 games (1897)

Stretching all the way back into the late 19th century, Aston Villa once dominated the English game.



An 11 game run started in March 1897 and saw them charge to the league title that season, as well as the FA Cup having beaten Everton in the final.



They managed to keep up the run until September, winning their first four league games of the new season, before finally unravelling.

5. Liverpool - 11 games (1989 and 2006)

Liverpool didn't better Villa's run of 11 wins on the bounce, but they have done it on two separate occasions.



The first, under Kenny Dalglish, stretched from February 1989 to April that year, but was marred by the unfortunate events of the Hillsborough disaster and saw the Reds lose the title to Arsenal on goals scored.



They did it again in 2006; Rafa Benitez took the Reds on a streak from March to May, guiding the side to a Champions League positions league finish, and winning the FA Cup on penalties against West Ham.

4. Everton - 12 games (1894)

Heading back to them olden days, the Toffees embarked on a 12-game run that looked like it had potential to snowball into the second league title in the club's history.



Having won the last four games of the previous season, Everton won their first eight games of the 1894/95 campaign - including a 3-0 victory over Liverpool - but eventually fell to Blackburn in a 4-3 defeat. They would go on to finish second in the league.

3. Tottenham - 13 games (1960)

Spurs' 13 game winning streak came solely in league competition and saw them win their first 11 games of the 1960/61 season.



The run would come to an end in October that year, but it didn't stop them from powering on to win a league and cup double.

2. Arsenal - 14 games (1987)

The record that City have managed to topple, Arsenal went on a seriously impressive 14 game winning streak beginning in September 1987.



George Graham's Gunners stormed to the top of the league table by November and picked up four wins in cup competition along the way.



The streak was over by the end of November thanks to a 1-0 loss to Southampton, however, and Arsenal went on to finish sixth in the league, before bouncing back with that dramatic title win the following season.

1. Manchester City - 15 games (2020-21)

Manchester City have clearly taken losing their Premier League crown to Liverpool last season personally.



After a slightly shaky start (by their standards) to the 2020/21 season the Citizens have form in emphatic fashion over the Christmas period, winning 15 games on the spin in all competitions.