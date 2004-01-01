The Most Talked About English Football Teams on Twitter in 2020 - Ranked

Twitter is famously the best place for a nuanced debate, and football is frequently discussed in a very balanced, kind and empathetic way on the social media platform.

Not even a three-month coronavirus enforced hiatus could stop people chatting about the beautiful game on Twitter, and Twitter UK have done some maths and analysis and revealed the most talked about English football teams on the site in 2020.

Let's take a look at who cracked the top 10.

10. Everton

Everton danced their way into the top 10 talked about English teams on Twitter | Pool/Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti was appointed Everton boss as 2019 came to a close, but the Toffees had a relatively quiet start to 2020, before exploding into life in the second half.



They signed James Rodriguez from Real Madrid ('Up the Toffees!!'), embarked on their best start to a season since 1938 and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored every time he set foot in the six yard box.



Everton were also involved in one of the most contentious and entertaining Merseyside derbies in recent memory in October, with a red card, late goal and marginal VAR call in a breathless 2-2 draw.

9. Aston Villa

Aston Villa's 7-2 win over Liverpool was one of their 2020 highlights | Pool/Getty Images

Aston Villa were not even in the top 50 talked about teams on Twitter until a certain photo of Jack Grealish surfaced on Thursday and the Midlands outfit rocketed into ninth place. Ok, that's probably not true.



Villa had a 2020 to remember as they came into a run of form towards the closing stages of the season to secure survival on the final day - and then endured the wrath of Roy Keane for having the audacity to celebrate.



Dean Smith's side also reached the Carabao Cup final, beat Liverpool 7-2 and had speculation about talisman Grealish flying around all summer before he committed his long-term future to the club in September.

8. Newcastle

Off the pitch goings on dominated the Newcastle conversation in 2020 | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Do we reckon people spent 2020 on Twitter discussing Steve Bruce's tactics during Newcastle's 3-1 victory over Burnley, the impressive form of Karl Darlow in the absence of Martin Dubravka or the Magpies' capture of Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson?



Or was it everyone banging on about the will they won't they takeover of the club that rumbled on for the entirety of lockdown?



The proposed Saudi Arabia backed takeover of the north east outfit divided opinion, with Newcastle fans desperate to see the back of Mike Ashley and outsiders concerned about Saudi Arabia's human rights record. The takeover ultimately fell through in July, much to the frustration of the St. James' Park faithful.

7. Chelsea

Chelsea's transfer activity was a big discussion point in 2020 | KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/Getty Images

Having secured Champions League football during his debut season in charge, Frank Lampard was let loose in the transfer market during the summer of 2020, and Chelsea fans were treated to a flurry of activity.



They captured Timo Werner from under the noses of Liverpool, snapped up Thiago Silva on a free and splashed out on wonder kid Kai Havertz. All while Kepa Arrizabalaga continued to chaotically guard the goal - so the Blues eventually brought in Edouard Mendy too.



The impact of the addition of a reliable number one has been drastic, with the pieces appearing to fall into place for Lampard's Chelsea as 2020 draws to a close.

6. Leeds

Leeds were promoted in 2020 | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

2020 was a year to remember for Leeds United supporters. After a 16-year absence - 16 years of points deductions, playoff heartache and League One football - they returned to the Premier League.



Leeds were promoted back to the top flight in July, topping the Championship in the process.



They made their long awaited Premier League return in September, and Marcelo Bielsa's eccentricities, 'Bielsa-ball' and the sheer chemistry between Bielsa and his translator have since been all anybody can talk about.

5. Tottenham

Kane and Son have gone up a level under Mourinho in 2020 | Pool/Getty Images

With a Champions League final appearance, the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and the appointment of Jose Mourinho in 2019, Spurs had a lot to live up to in 2020.



Fortunately, the release of Amazon Prime's cinematic masterpiece All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur ensured there was still plenty left to be said about Spurs in 2020.



Spurs still had plenty to offer away from Amazon Prime, from re-signing Gareth Bale to the shock addition of Alex Morgan, topping the Premier League to Mourinho's Instagram account.

4. Manchester City

Manchester City were the fourth most talked about English side on Twitter | Pool/Getty Images

Manchester City had a pretty topsy-turvy 2020.



They were handed a European ban in February, won the Carabao Cup in March, surrendered the Premier League title to Liverpool in June, had their European ban overturned in July and celebrated their successful appeal by crashing out of the Champions League in August.



City had a traditionally busy 2020 transfer window too, spending big to bring in Ferran Torres, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake. Manager Pep Guardiola also ended speculation about his future, putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal with the club.

3. Arsenal

Arsenal's FA Cup triumph was their 2020 highlight | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Isn't it nice to see Arsenal in the top four again?



The Gunners have also had a bit of an up and down 2020. They started the year with Mikel Arteta recently appointed and went on to make great strides under the Spaniard towards the back end of the 2019/20 season, culminating with an FA Cup triumph at Wembley.



After months of speculation, talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed a new long-term contract with the club, and subsequently celebrated by stopping scoring. The Mesut Ozil mystery rumbled on, 55 staff were made redundant and Gunnersaurus was axed.

2. Liverpool

Liverpool won the 2019/20 Premier League title | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool got up to a fair bit in 2020. They released Andy Lonergan, they lost 7-2 to Aston Villa and Jurgen Klopp got angry about substitutes.



Oh, and they won their maiden Premier League title and were crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years.



Not even a global pandemic could deny the Reds the league title, which they eventually secured in June - sending an assortment of club and Premier League records tumbling in the process.

1. Manchester United

United were the most talked about English team on Twitter in 2020 | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United were the most talked about team on Twitter in 2020. And every single tweet was glowingly positive.



The Red Devils had a real rollercoaster of a year, embarking on a long, Bruno Fernandes-inspired unbeaten Premier League streak to recover from their slow start to the season and qualify for the Champions League. They then imploded in the Champions League after a strong start to the group stages to crash out of the competition.



The club were linked with Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham for the first six months of the year, and then didn't sign any of them, with the Sancho saga a source of particular frustration. Whether Ole being at the wheel is a good thing or not is up for debate every three to five working days.