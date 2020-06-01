The Paused Premier League Narratives to Keep Your Eyes on When Football Returns

We're counting down the days until the Premier League is back on our screens once again. Leicester City's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on 9 March was the division's last match before the coronavirus shutdown - that's three whole months without football.





With so much going on over the past few months, it's hard to even remember where we stood when everything was postponed. It feels like trying to remember something from 20 years ago.





In anticipation of the Premier League's return, here are some of the narratives you need to remember.





'Liverpool Are the G.O.A.T'





Roberto Firmino

We all know that it's just a matter of time before Liverpool win their first Premier League title, but the attention has turned to whether it could be the greatest title victory of all time.





Their current 25-point lead is greater than the biggest title-winning margin of 19 points set by 2017/18 Manchester City, and Liverpool could even seal the earliest title if they can confirm it in their next four games – and, of course, also the latest.





19 points from a possible 27 would see them break the record for most points in a season, and winning six of their last nine games would set a new all-time high for number of wins in a season.





'Golden (Boot) Oldie?'





Jamie Vardy

At 33 years old, Jamie Vardy is supposed to be dropping off and getting caught up by Father Time, yet he's on track to win the Golden Boot.





His 19 goals before the break have him top of the scoring charts as it stands, and if he can continue that sort of pace, he could well become the oldest winner of the Golden Boot in Premier League history.





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Sergio Agüero are all out to spoil the party, so the race for the Golden Boot promises to be an exciting one.





'North London Is [Insert Colour Here]'





Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Rival fans have already had plenty of laughs at the fact that Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have dropped down to eighth and ninth respectively, but with just one point separating the two teams, the battle for supremacy is well and truly underway.





The London rivals are scheduled to meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the season comes to an end, and if that doesn't sound like a tasty fixture to you, then there's something wrong with you.





North London might be white right now, but for how long?





'Will Kevin De Bruyne Break the Assist Record?'





Kevin De Bruyne

Thierry Henry's total of 20 assists in the 2002/03 season looks under real threat from Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne.





The Belgian currently sits on 16, meaning he needs just five more assists in City's last nine games to make the record his own.





De Bruyne is the kind of guy who could do that in one game, so you better not take your eye off him when football returns.





'Are Bournemouth Actually Bad?'





Aaron Ramsdale

Bournemouth have been a neutral's favourite for a while now. A rags-to-riches success story led by the popular Eddie Howe, the Cherries have won plenty of people over since their arrival in the top flight in 2015/16.





Unfortunately, their time might be up.





Their charming story has often covered over the cracks in Bournemouth's underwhelming defence, and they've tumbled all the way down to 18th. Howe needs to find a solution when football comes back, or else it could be curtains.





'Are Sheffield United Actually Good?'





Chris Wilder

Taking Bournemouth's place as the underdog in the division, Sheffield United are doing something utterly astonishing this year.





Many pundits' favourite to finish 20th at the start of the season, the Blades are now outsiders for Champions League qualification, having taken the Premier League by storm with their energy, tactical nous and pure passion for the game. Unless your side has been on the losing end against them, it's been great to see.





A victory over Aston Villa when football returns would see Chris Wilder's men jump all the way up to fifth, and if City's European ban is upheld, that would be good enough for a spot in the Champions League.





How?





'Odion Ighalo Is the King'





A tenacious work rate, passion for the red shirt and goals to his name — just three reasons why we love @IghaloJude ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/hjf5OJg69n — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2020

Odion Ighalo is here to stay.





Well, until January. Odion Ighalo is here to stay until January.





Once the initial ridicule of the fact that Manchester United had signed someone like Ighalo had passed, this story actually became one of the most charming narratives going. This is a 30-year-old boyhood United fan who felt his career at the top level was over, and he's now banging in goals at Old Trafford.





He fought tooth and nail to convince Shanghai Shenhua to let him stay and finish the season in the hope of leading his beloved Red Devils to some form of success, and while seeing United achieve their goals isn't for everyone, the sight of Ighalo with a trophy in his hands would be one to remember.





