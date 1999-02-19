The players to manage 4 assists in a Premier League game

Assists rarely get the same love as goals, but that doesn't make them any less valuable to a team.

Since the Premier League first began, we have seen plenty of players pop up with three assists in a single game, but only a select few have ever taken it a step further and walked away with four.

Let's take a look at them all.

1. Dennis Bergkamp vs Leicester City (19/02/99)

The man to set up this exclusive club was Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp, who put on a creative masterclass as his side thumped Leicester 5-0 in early 1999.



A stunning through ball for Nicolas Anelka got the fun started and was swiftly followed by a tidy one-two between the pair, and Bergkamp added his third assist of the game shortly before half-time as he drove at the Leicester defence and dished off to Ray Parlour to finish up.



Three minutes after the break, Bergkamp bagged his final assist, with Parlour again the beneficiary. There was nothing too special about this pass, but hey, they all count.

2. Jose Antonio Reyes vs Middlesbrough (14/01/06)

It was nearly seven years before another Arsenal man, Jose Antonio Reyes, came along and matched Bergkamp's feat.



After a banging opener from Thierry Henry, Reyes took centre stage. His corner was headed home by Philippe Senderos just minutes later, before Reyes set up Henry with a perfectly weighted through ball.



Robert Pires and Gilberto Silva bagged goals four and five, before Reyes popped up again with another two assists. We had another perfect pass for Henry for 6-0, before Reyes bundled the ball through to Aleksandr Hleb to finish off the party.

3. Cesc Fabregas vs Blackburn (04/10/09)

Yet another Arsenal star on this list. This time, it was the turn of Cesc Fabregas, one of the greatest playmakers in Premier League history.



The Spaniard had three assists by the interval, teeing up Thomas Vermaelen , Robin van Persie and Andrey Arshavin with the kind of pin-point accuracy you'd expect from Fabregas, and he put one on a plate for Theo Walcott later on to make it four.



Not content with all the assists, Fabregas even bagged himself a gorgeous half-volley goal midway through the second half, and he could have easily added a few more had luck been on his side. One of the all-time great showings.

4. Emmanuel Adebayor vs Newcastle (11/02/12)

In 2012, it was former Arsenal man Emmanuel Adebayor who stole the show in Tottenham's 5-0 thumping of Newcastle United.



He had two within six minutes, pinging in some great crosses for Benoit Assou-Ekotto and Louis Saha, and he completed his haul by the 34th minute with a great tee-up for Saha and a scrappy poke through for Niko Kranjcar.



Like Fabregas before him, Adebayor then turned his attention to getting his own goal, flicking home a sumptuous volley to crown an outstanding performance.

5. Santi Cazorla vs Wigan (14/05/13)

Cazorla was magic against Wigan | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Back to Arsenal we go. What made Santi Cazorla's four-assist haul so special is the variety with which he created those goals.



We had a right-footed corner which found Lukas Podolski in the first half, before three assists in just eight second-half minutes - one with his right foot, one with his left and one with his head.



Just pure class from Cazorla, who put Wigan to the sword and confirmed their relegation to the Championship with this performance.

6. Harry Kane vs Southampton (20/09/20)

A by-product of his change of style in 2020/21, Harry Kane surprisingly blossomed into an elite creator and bagged his own four-assist haul just two games into the season.



It was Son Heung-min who stole the headlines after scoring four goals, but all of them were set up by Kane. We had two perfect crosses and two precise through balls, and Son gobbled them all up.



Kane, who also tapped home his own goal late in the game, then went on a run of five straight games with at least one assist and ended the campaign as the Premier League's top creator.

7. Paul Pogba vs Leeds (14/08/21)

Paul Pogba needed just 68 minutes of the 2021/22 season to rack up four assists.



The first three goals of Manchester United's 5-1 win over Leeds were all set up by Pogba. The Frenchman began with a glorious flick to Bruno Fernandes, then went to a long ball for Mason Greenwood and made it three by slotting in Fernandes again.



After Fernandes completed his hat-trick, Pogba added his fourth assist with a cut-back for the onrushing Fred to seal the deal.