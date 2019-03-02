The Positives Arsenal Can Take From Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 3-Match Ban

On the surface, this is not a good thing. In fact, in almost every conceivable way this is most certainly, 100% not a good thing.
However, it has happened, and now Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss the next three Arsenal matches through suspension. An appeal was desperately lodged by the club to overturn his red card against Crystal Palace, but in all honesty few expected it to be successful because it was a fairly dreadful tackle. Clumsy? Yes. Malicious? No.
"It has been confirmed that he is going to be suspended for three games. It's a big shame and a big loss for us, because as well we know Auba's intention when he plays. But unfortunately he mistimed the tackle, he made a decision and we have to accept it."— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 15, 2020
First up, a home visit of Sheffield United is to come as Mikel Arteta bids to secure just his second win in charge at the fifth time of asking. The Blades have surpassed all expectations this season are up to the dizzying heights of sixth in the league table, so this will be no walk in the park.
Following that, and most crucially of the lot, the Gunners travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea, with a fair few fans on the west side of London still gleefully reeling from their win at the Emirates last month.
The final match of his suspension is an FA Cup fourth round tie against Bournemouth, which there is every chance he wouldn't have played in anyway, so that's not a major loss.
So, is there anything positive to take from Aubameyang's upcoming absences? Yes, just perhaps, there are.
Gabriel Martinelli's Game Time
All in all, it's been a pretty appalling season for Arsenal. Their league form is woeful, and a plethora of off-field issues have tainted what was a campaign initially bursting with promise.
In such times it is key to look at positives and, unquestionably, Gabriel Martinelli is one of them. The Brazilian sensation has been in sparkling form for the Gunners this season, this despite having only joined from
Alexandre Lacazette
Share the Goals
A Chance For Rest
A three-match layoff may be a blessing in disguise in terms of his fitness. Sure, he, and all Arsenal fans, would like to see him play every game but perhaps this time away is chance to recharge his batteries ahead of the final stretch of matches.
OK, he had an entire summer to take it easy since Gabon didn't qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations but still, y'know, positives and all that.
