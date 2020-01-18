The Premier League Clubs That Have Benefited the Most From VAR Decisions - Revealed

The Video Assistant Referee giveth and the Video Assistant Referee taketh away.
Results from a mid-season survey on the new technology in the Premier League have finally been released and it's come with some surprising results.
But the most eye-catching bits of information to come out of the survey is actually which teams have benefited the most from the introduction of a Video Assistant Referee surrounding key decisions, as well as those which have had the most goals or penalties taken away.
So are LiVARpool really on their way to a technology-inspired Premier League title?
Well, as it turns out,
Manchester United
|Net Goals & Penalties Gained or Lost
|Team(s)
|+3
|Manchester United
|+2
|N/A
|+1
|Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Watford
|0
|Burnley
|-1
|Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton, Norwich City, Everton
|-2
|Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers
|-3
|Aston Villa, West Ham
|-4
|N/A
|-5
|Leicester City, Sheffield United
As part of the survey, it was found that fans in the north-west were the most strongly against the technology being brought in this season. Out of the 1,419 supporters that took part, however, 82 per cent said they would keep the VAR either with or without changes.
