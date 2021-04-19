The Super League: Everything you need to know

Football as we know it has been rocked to the core with the revelation that some of the game's biggest teams are plotting to form their own breakaway competition called the Super League.

It threatens to be the biggest change in club football in recent memory, while the off-field fallout looks set to be massive. There's a lot to wrap your head around.

Here are all the main things you need to know about the Super League.

What is the Super League?

After years of flirting with the idea, 12 of Europe's biggest teams have now finally come out and confirmed their intentions to leave the Champions League and form their own mid-week competition, to be called the Super League.

The plans would see the formation of an annual, 20-team competition, made up of 15 founding members and an extra five teams who would qualify for the tournament through their domestic leagues.

Which teams have joined the Super League?

Currently, only 12 teams have agreed to be part of the Super League.

From England: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham have all voiced their intention to join.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are Spain's representatives, with Juventus, Inter and AC Milan taking up the remaining three spots.

Which teams rejected the proposal?

Bayern, PSG & Dortmund have all said no | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The Super League founders have been hunting around for other teams to join in the fun, but a handful of sides have made a point of turning them down.

As noted by The Athletic, Paris Saint-Germain chiefs see joining the plan as disrespectful. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was promoted to the role of chairman of UEFA's European Club Association after the resignation of Juventus' Andrea Agnelli.

Borussia Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke also revealed that his club stood with Bayern Munich in their refusal to leave the Champions League.

Finally, Porto president Pinto da Costa told TVI that they had informal contacts with the Super League and made it clear they were not interested.

Who will lead the Super League?

Perez is the new chairman | Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

At the helm of the new competition will be Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who has been confirmed as chairman of the Super League.

He will be aided by Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer and Juventus' Andrea Agnelli, both of whom will operate as vice-chairmen.

JP Morgan confirm financing plans

American investment giants JP Morgan have confirmed to Reuters that they are prepared to fund the new Super League.

While JP Morgan have not discussed figures, ESPN believe the company's investment to be worth close to £4.3bn.

How have the plans been received?

Overwhelmingly poorly.

UEFA have already threatened legal action against those sides trying to leave, on top of potentially banning them from both domestic and international competitions in future. Not only would teams be banned from their usual leagues, but players may also be blocked from competing at the World Cup and European Championships.

There has also been an enormous backlash from fans, many of whom have gone as far as to say the announcement has 'killed football'.

What did Gary Neville say?

Former United defender and current Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville embarked on a fantastic rant live on air during United's 3-1 win over Burnley, with fans everywhere hailing him for his approach.

"I'm disgusted with Manchester United and Liverpool the most," he said. "Liverpool, they pretend - 'You'll Never Walk Alone, the people's club, the fans' club'. Manchester United, 100 years, borne out of workers from around here, and they're breaking away into a league without competition that they can't be relegated from? It's an absolute disgrace.

"It's pure greed. They're imposters. There are 100-odd years of history in this country from fans who have loved these clubs and they need protecting.

"Manchester United aren't even in the Champions League. Arsenal aren't even in the Champions League - they are an absolute shambles of a football club at the moment. Tottenham aren't in the Champions League.

"Have they got a God-given right to be in there? Honestly, the time has come now to get an independent regulator and stop these clubs having the powerbase. Enough is enough."

