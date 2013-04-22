The Top 10 Premier League Scorers of the Decade - 2010-2019

​Premier League football for the 2010s is now over, and what a decade it's been!

Ten years filled with action and entertainment , with countless standout moments that will live long in the memory.





Manchester City top ​the all-decade Premier League table , having picked up 251 wins from their 381 games, with local rivals United in second. Portsmouth take up their place at the bottom of the table, having managed just three wins in 18 games during the decade.





But, as they say, goals win games. And so, with 2019 drawing to a close, we have decided to run through the top scorers of the decade, courtesy of ​Opta ...

10. Sadio Mane - 76 Goals

​Sadio Mane takes his place up on this list, despite only joining Southampton in September 2014.





He scored 21 goals in 67 matches in his time with the Saints before securing a move to ​Liverpool . He has been absolutely sensational for the Reds, scoring ten or more times in each of his first three seasons at the club, and he has already managed to reach ten goals this campaign.





Most notably, he found the net 22 times last season, sharing the Golden Boot with teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

9. Raheem Sterling - 77 Goals

​Raheem Sterling has developed into one of the best footballers in world football, and it has been a joy to watch.

The Englishman netted 16 times for Liverpool in the Premier League before securing a £50m move to ​Manchester City. Sterling managed just six goals in his first season with the Manchester-based side, but the 2017/18 campaign saw him find the net 18 times in just 33 appearances, while he also managed to provide 15 assists.

The forward followed this up by scoring 17 times the next season and is on course for perhaps his best season yet this campaign, having already managed to score 11 times.

He's only 25.

8. Olivier Giroud - 78 Goals

Giroud perhaps doesn't quite get the recognition he deserves for his goalscoring exploits.

When given the opportunity, the Frenchman delivers and he has proven that over the years. Despite his limited game time, Giroud netted ten or more goals in each of his first four seasons at ​Arsenal.

Following his move to London rivals Chelsea, he has continued to struggle for minutes and, as a result, he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

7. Eden Hazard - 85 Goals

​Hazard joined Chelsea in 2012 and went on to spend seven years in west London before departing for Real Madrid this past summer.

His dazzling feet and outstanding ability to weave in and out of opponents made him a nightmare to defend against. In his final season at the club, he managed to find the net 16 times, while he also provided 15 assists in the league, underlining his importance to the team.

A mesmerising talent.

6. Jamie Vardy - 97 Goals

At the turn of the decade, ​Vardy was playing for n on-league Stocksbridge Park Steels. In 2011/12, he was turning out for Fleetwood Town before joining Leicester for just £1m.





And with 2019 drawing to a close, the Englishman now has 97 Premier League goals to his name and is recognised as one of the most lethal forwards in world football.





In 2015/16, Vardy scored in a Premier League record 11 consecutive fixtures, helping guide the Foxes to an unthinkable league title that season.





What a story, and what a player.

5. Robin van Persie - 98 Goals

Van Persie scored 30 times in just 38 appearances during the 2011/12 campaign, with this tally seeing him claim the Golden Boot.

Following his move to ​Manchester United, he helped Sir Alex Ferguson's side win the title in his debut season, having picked up his second successive Golden Boot. The forward went on to reach a tally of 98 league goals for the decade before departing in July 2015. 2015! He missed the last four and a half years of the decade and he's still in the top five!

Van Persie was a joy to watch and will go down as one of the finest the Premier League has seen.

4. Romelu Lukaku - 113 Goals

​Romelu Lukaku has his critics, but he is a proven goalscorer.

The Belgian scored 17 times in 35 league appearances while on loan at West Brom during the 2012/13 campaign, before joining Everton on another loan deal. The deal was eventually made permanent, with Lukaku continuing to impress.

The attacker managed 18 goals in the 2015/16 campaign before hitting a whopping 25 in just 37 games the following season, earning himself a move to Manchester United. While he was often criticised for his work-rate and 'lack of a first touch', he managed to score 28 times in 66 league matches for a struggling United side.

He has since moved to Inter, where he has made an impressive start.

3. Wayne Rooney - 114 Goals

Manchester United and England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney takes his place on this list.

In 2002, Rooney came on as a substitute to score a simply stunning goal for Everton in the 90th minute to sink Arsenal. He has gone on to make 491 Premier League appearances, scoring 208 goals, while also setting up a further 111.

In the 2010s, Rooney managed 114 goals, playing in a variety of positions. He produced a career-high tally 27 goals in 2011/12 when rivals City pipped United to the title on the final day of the season, while he also began the decade with a bang, managing to score 26 times during the 2009/10 campaign.





One of the greats.

2. Harry Kane - 136 Goals

Following Kane's loan spells at Norwich and Leicester, he made ten league appearances for Tottenham in the 2013/14 season, scoring three times.

However, the 2014/15 season saw the striker score 21 goals in just 34 league games. He has gone on to win the Golden Boot in 2015/16 and 2016/17, netting 25 and 29 times respectively. The following season, the Spurs man was in scintillating form, scoring 30 goals in 37 matches, but was usurped by Mohamed Salah's tally of 32 that campaign.

Kane celebrated his 200th Premier League appearance during the recent draw with Norwich and, in typical fashion, he netted to rescue a point for his side. This was his 136th goal in just 200 games.

Not bad for a one-season wonder.

1. Sergio Aguero - 174 Goals

What else can you say about this man?

​Aguero joined Manchester City in 2011 and has gone on to make 254 league appearances for the club, finding the back of the net on 174 occasions. Overall, he has scored 245 goals in just 357 games to become the club's record goalscorer. World. Class.

While these figures are astonishing, they are made even more impressive when considering his persistent injury problems. In fact, he is one of only two players to have scored 20+ league goals in five consecutive seasons. One of the greatest players to have graced the Premier League.

Of course, he also scored THAT title-winning goal against QPR...