The Welcome to World Class Top 50 - Ranked

Over the past five weeks we at 90min have defined what it a 'world class' footballer is.

Using our carefully made #W2WC metric (which you can find here), we selected five players in each position that we believe to be world class.

What does it ???????? mean when someone is called world class?



Well, we've had a go at defining it. So... ??????? ?? ????? ????? ?#W2WC pic.twitter.com/xTkAx9CxG1 — 90min (@90min_Football) December 14, 2020

You saw the articles on each of these players, you saw the lists ranking the five in each position, and you also debated our choices...a lot.

And now, it's time to debate some more. As, to finish off our #W2WC series, we have only gone and put all 50 of the world class footballers of 2020 in a list and ranked them based on how they scored in our metric.

50. Achraf Hakimi

Metric Score: 77



Achraf Hakimi has been irreplaceably brilliant over the past few seasons at both Borussia Dortmund and Inter - and by 'irreplaceably brilliant' we mean that, without him, both football teams look rather hopeless. Without him this season BVB have been so bad that Lucien Favre lost his job, and when Ashley Young deputises for him at Inter, well, all hell breaks loose.



His importance to both sides, despite...you know...being a right-back, tells you all you need to know about just how bloody brilliant Hakimi is.



You can read more about why Achraf Hakimi is world class here.

49. Sergio Reguilon

Metric Score: 78



There are three things in this world that Sergio Reguilon loves:



- Ham.

- Breaking lockdown rules.

- Putting inch-perfect crosses into opposition penalty areas.



It's the third one that makes him a truly world class footballer and one of the rare full-backs who can change a game at the drop of a hat.



You can read more about why Sergio Reguilon is world class here.

48. Kyle Walker

Metric Score: 78



Kyle Walker is literally the only defender that Pep Guardiola has trusted at Manchester City since he took the reins at the club 2016.



Literally the only one.



He's trusted Walker at the right of a back four, at the right of a back three, in the biggest games, at the biggest moments. And he has because, pretty much every time he's been called upon, Walker has delivered.



The FA Cup, three EFL Cups, two Premier League titles and the 100 point season are evidence of that. While the cast of interchangeable overrated £50m centre backs and absolutely terrible left backs over the past four seasons have floundered - and cost City in some pretty big games - Walker has been ever-consistent, ever-dependent, ever-brilliant under Guardiola.



You can read more about why Kyle Walker is world class here.

47. Hakim Ziyech

Metric Score: 78



What's the first thing that comes into your head when you think of Hakim Ziyech?



'Hmmmmm...I think: how do you pronounce his second name? Because everyone says it differently.'



Ok...what's the second thing that comes into your head then?



'That big mad cross-field pass he played against Bayern Munich.'



That's the correct answer.



Every time you think of Ziyech you think of that PERFECT pass and, luckily, that really is the right way to think of him as that pass isn't an anomaly for the Chelsea man - rather, it's what he does week in, week out.



There are very, very, very few players in the world better at passing a football.



You can read more about why Hakim Ziyech is world class here.

46. Kai Havertz

Metric Score: 79



Right, we get it.



Kai Havertz hasn't been great at Chelsea, and for that reason our insistence that he's world class has confused quite a few people...mainly people who refuse to watch anything other than the Premier League.



But, at the end of the day your lack of knowledge of just how good Havertz was at Bayer Leverkusen isn't really our fault, is it?



It's actually your fault.



So hang your head in shame.



As Havertz was outstanding at Bayer Leverkusen. Genuinely outstanding. He scored 18 goals last season, 20 the season before that, and single-handedly dragged his team both to a DFB-Pokal final and Champions League qualification. Oh, and he did all that before his 21st birthday.



Trust us, when he comes good at Chelsea he'll be one of the very best in the Premier League.



You can read more about why Kai Havertz is world class here.

45. Fernandinho

Metric Score: 80



This will probably be the first, last, and only, year Fernandinho makes an appearance in 90min's #W2WC series.



Now at the tail-end of his career, Fernandinho is gradually accumulating less and less minutes in the Man City starting XI but when he plays, he's still Pep Guardiola's best, and most dependable, defensive player.



Even to this day, when he's on the pitch Man City are an infinitely better football team.



He'll be a hard man to replace in the City team, and on this list, when he does hang up his boots.



You can read more about why Fernandinho is world class here.

44. Wojciech Szczesny

Metric Score: 80



For people who don't watch Serie A, the inclusion of Wojciech Szczesny in 90min's list of world class footballers may be a bit of shock.



After all, he was fairly terrible - on and off the pitch - when he was at Arsenal.



But that was a long time ago, and now after years of maturing as a goalkeeper and a person, big Woj has become one of the very best in the world.



The fact that he boasts a similar save percentage to Manuel Neuer says a lot, his Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year award for 2019/20 does too, but what really makes Szczesny world class is that he was able to seamlessly replace Gianluigi Buffon - the greatest goalkeeper of all time - as Juventus' number one.



You can read more about why Wojciech Szczesny is world class here.

43. Romelu Lukaku

Metric Score: 81



Much like Szczesny, Premier League fans who made memes about Romelu Lukaku's first touch during his time at Man Utd may be shocked by his inclusion on this list.



But like Szczesny, Lukaku's time in the Premier League is long behind him and since he's moved to Serie A he's become a much, much better footballer.



How much better you ask?



Well, he's scored 50 goals for Inter in seven less games than it took Ronaldo (R9) to hit 50.



That says it all really.



You can read more about why Romelu Lukaku is world class here.

42. Ferland Mendy

Metric Score: 81



There's one metric that Ferland Mendy scored particularly high on in our #W2WC scoring system, and that was 'impact of absence'.



And he scored highly in that metric because when Mendy plays Real Madrid win, and when Marcelo plays in his place Real Madrid don't win.



It's really that simple.



You can read more about why Ferland Mendy is world class here.

41. Jadon Sancho

Metric Score: 82



Jadon Sancho's stock may have fallen a bit this season - with his performances seemingly being affected by the failed Man Utd move - but you can't deny the kid's talent or the numbers he's put up in recent years.



There are very few (maybe just Kylian Mbappe) more gifted young footballers in the world. With his Michel Platini-esque ability to weigh a perfect pass, his calmness in front of goal, his effortless dribbling ability and his sheer pace on and off the ball, Sancho has every tool an elite offensive talent needs.



He also puts up the numbers an elite offensive talent does too. Last season alone he bagged himself 20 goals and 20 assists in 44 games - which is just ridiculous.



You can read more about why Jadon Sancho is world class here.

40. N'Golo Kante

Metric Score: 83



Of course N'Golo Kante is on this list.



He's N'Golo Kante. He's the Claude Makelele regen you used to do knee slides in your bedroom to celebrate signing on Championship Manager. He's the best ball-winning midfielder of his generation. He's the defensive midfielder.



He's quite obviously world class.



You can read more about why N'Golo Kante is world class here.

39. Jordi Alba

Metric Score: 85



There are plenty of metrics in which Jordi Alba scored pretty well on in our #W2WC scoring system.



'Natural talent/peak potential' is one, 'statistics' is another (he sets up a stupid amount of Lionel Messi's goals), but what really makes Alba world class is his trophy haul.



The man has won everything. Champions Leagues, European Championships, La Ligas, Copa del Reys. You name a trophy, any trophy, and chances are that Alba has gotten his hands on it at least once.



You can read more about why Jordi Alba is world class here.

38. Raheem Sterling

Metric Score: 86



Raheem Sterling was always supposed to be this good. Ever since he caused a frenzy among English football scouts when he just five years old, he was supposed to become a world class footballer.



But that doesn't mean he hasn't had to work hard to actually become one.



Year after year Sterling has continuously worked on his game, listened to advice from coaches and teammates and just got, well, better. And now, as a 26-year-old, Sterling is an undeniably world class footballer.



You can read more about why Raheem Sterling is world class here.

37. Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Metric Score: 86



There were a few scoring categories in our #W2WC metric that Marc-Andre ter Stegen scored particularly highly in.



One was 'natural talent' because, well, have you watched a Ter Stegen save compilation recently? The man makes the most spellbindingly brilliant saves.



Another was 'impact of absence', because, well, where the hell would Barcelona be without him? Granted, they aren't doing particularly well in La Liga right now, but without their world class goalkeeper between the sticks they'd probably be wallowing in Segunda Division B playing competitive league games against their own B team.



Ter Stegen has saved Barca's bacon on hundreds of occasions in recent years, and it looks like he'll have to continue to do so for quite a few years to come.



You can read more about why Marc-Andre ter Stegen is world class here.

36. Karim Benzema

Metric Score: 86



Hands up if you thought that Karim Benzema could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid?



Put your hands down! You're all lying! No one thought that he could!



And yet, he actually has. Benzema has taken Real Madrid's attack by the scruff of the neck since CR7 left and ensured that Los Blancos haven't missed their greatest goalscorer ever as much as everyone expected them to.



You can read more about why Karim Benzema is world class here.

35. Jan Oblak

Metric Score: 86



There are plenty of footballers whose talents are hard to quantify.



Footballers whose quality can't be measured by looking at a pile of stats because they do the little things in games that make a difference - see Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Joshua Kimmich and co. - dictating the flow of games.



Jan Oblak is not one of these footballers.



Oblak's quality, and the reason why he's one of our five world class goalkeepers, can be wholly surmised by looking at the ridiculous numbers he's put up at Atletico Madrid.



- Fastest goalkeeper to reach 100 clean sheets in Spanish top-flight history.

- 82.6% save percentage throughout his Atletico Madrid career.

- Concedes a goal every 130 minutes.



World. Class.



You can read more about why Jan Oblak is world class here.

34. Georginio Wijnaldum

Metric Score: 87



Georginio Wijnaldum is one of those very few footballers that can do literally everything.



'Can he tackle?'



Yes, of course.



'Can he score goals?'



Yeah, he scores a lot of goals for the Netherlands.



'Can he head the ball?'



Yep.



'Can he play in nets?'



Probably!



You can read more about why Georginio Wijnaldum is world class here.

33. Matthijs de Ligt

Metric Score: 87



Matthijs de Ligt is like a mix between Alessandro Nesta and Jesus.



He's that good.



And after a slow start to life at Juventus, he really started to prove it in 2020 by becoming the best defender in Serie A.



Yes, he's actually the best defender in Serie A at the age of 21.



He's that good.



He's world class.



You can read more about why Matthijs de Ligt is world class here.

32. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Metric Score: 88



Look, we know that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn't been particularly brilliant over the past three months. Don't think we don't know that. We do.



But 'form over three months' isn't one of our #W2WC scoring metrics - 'form over 12 months' and 'consistency over 36 months', however, are. These are two metrics in which Auba scored pretty damn highly in as, over the past 36 months, Auba has scored, well, a lot of goals.



He scored 29 goals last season, 31 the season before that, and 10 in just 14 appearances in half a season at Arsenal before that.



That's a lot of goals.



You can read more about why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is world class here.

31. Leon Goretzka

Metric Score: 88



In Dragon Ball Z terms, in 2019 Leon Goretzka was built like Krillen, and in 2020 he became Broly.



And ever since becoming a man-mountain in 2020 Goretzka has been one of the most unstoppable box to box midfielders on the planet.



He's become so unstoppable in fact that, since their midfielder turned into Broly, Bayern Munich have one literally every single trophy they could've won.



You can read more about why Leon Goretzka is world class here.

30. Dani Carvajal

Metric Score: 88



Right, who's ready to read the astonishing list of trophies Dani Carvajal has won during his Real Madrid career?



Here it is:

- Two La Liga titles.

- One Copa del Rey.

- Two Supercopa de Espana.

- Three UEFA Super Cups.

- Four FIFA Club World Cups.

- Four UEFA Champions Leagues.



Astonishing right?



It's this list of European and domestic silverware, and Carvajal's huge importance to said trophy haul, that make the right-back a truly world class player.



You can read more about why Dani Carvajal is world class here.

29. Jordan Henderson

Metric Score: 90



Is Jordan Henderson the least naturally gifted footballer on this list?



Probably.



When you've won what Henderson's won, played as well as Henderson has over the past three years, and been as important to a winning team as Henderson has been, does that matter?



Not really.



The fact is, Hendo may not be a generationally gifted footballer, but he makes up for that with his sheer will to win.



He is a winner, and sometimes that matters more than pure talent.



You can read more about why Jordan Henderson is world class here.

28. Neymar

Metric Score: 90



From the least gifted footballer on the list to arguably the most gifted footballer on the list.



Neymar is - and not to be too hyperbolic about it - a footballing wizard. He can Accio the ball to his feet, Wingardium Leviosa it over opposition players, Alohomora opposition defences; you name a spell from Harry Potter, and Neymar can probably do it with a football.



If he could stay fit, and played in a stronger league, he'd be a lot higher on this list.



You can read more about why Neymar is world class here.

27. Benjamin Pavard

Metric Score: 90



The very first thing that comes to mind when Benjamin Pavard is mentioned is that goal against Argentina.



It should be.



It is one of the most amazing, brilliant, 'how in sweet honourable Jesus has a right-back done that?' goals in the history of mankind.



Pavard may have sneaked onto this #W2WC had he scored that goal and then just immediately retired knowing that he essentially completed football. But he didn't do that.



Instead he went off and won the World Cup with France, then signed for Bayern Munich and won every trophy in the world - all while being one of the world's truly elite full backs.



If that isn't world class, then we're not sure what is.



You can read more about why Benjamin Pavard is world class here.

26. Paulo Dybala

Metric Score: 91



Paulo Dybala is a throwback to the glory days of Italian football when number 10s (or trequartistas if you're a wee hipster) reigned supreme on the peninsula.



La Joya may not get the same special tactical treatment of his predecessors (teams aren't built around number 10s these days), but he's still managed to shine at Juventus over the past few years.



Usually, he's shined when his team has needed him the most too. Be it with last minute goals against AC Milan, Champions League winners against Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, or a Scudetto clinching goal away at Lazio, Dybala has come up trumps for Juve in 'clutch' moments - and that's why he's rated so highly in our #W2WC top 50.



You can read more about why Paulo Dybala is world class here.

25. Serge Gnabry

Metric Score: 92



If you were to compare Serge Gnabry to a NBA player, you'd compare him to Klay Thompson.



Like Thompson, Gnabry isn't a first scoring option (that's Robert Lewandowski at Bayern, and Steph Curry at the Golden State Warriors), and for a few games at time he may not do all that much - but when he fires up, bah gawd there's no stopping him.



When Gnabry and Thompson are on it, they just don't miss.



They can't miss.



Literally every single shot goes in the net.



See Thompson vs. OKC in Game 6 of the 2013 Western Conference Finals and Gnabry vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stages for evidence of this.



You can read more about why Serge Gnabry is world class here.

24. Thiago Alcantara

Metric Score: 92



Thiago Alcantara makes football look annoyingly easy.



He saunters around the pitch with the ball stuck to his feet, slipping quietly past defenders and then playing a 50 yard pass with pin-point accuracy in a way that makes you think 'oh it can't be that difficult' - and then you try it and end up with a few herniated discs.



The midfielder oozes class - hence why we at 90min consider him to be 'world' class.



You can read more about why Thiago Alcantara is world class here.

23. Casemiro

Metric Score: 93



Is Casemiro Real Madrid's most important player?



It wouldn't be ridiculous to answer that question with a 'yes' because, quite simply, he's the glue that holds that whole team together.



He offers protection to the back four, he starts attacks from deep, hell he even scores the odd thunderous long range goal or two.



On top of his consistently brilliant performances over the past three years, he also has a trophy haul to die for - and in our #W2WC scoring system, those trophies matter.



You can read more about why Casemiro is world class here.

22. Bruno Fernandes

Metric Score: 93



Despite Bruno Fernandes being a midfielder, only one player (Harry Kane) scored more goals than him in the Premier League in 2020.



'But he only scores penalties! He's Penandes!'



So?



Does a 30 yard overhead kick goal count for more on the scoresheet than a penalty goal?



No, no it doesn't.



The fact is, Fernandes scores goals like a world class forward. And the fact that he does that as a midfielder is completely and utterly ridiculous.



What. A. Player.



You can read more about why Bruno Fernandes is world class here.

21. Alphonso Davies

Metric Score: 93



Alphonso Davies is a box office footballer...who is a left-back. That's not something that happens.



Left-backs aren't supposed to be this fun to watch - they're just not.



Yet Davies is.



And while his sheering pace and silky footwork make him fun, it's his deadly delivery into the box that make him effective for Bayern.



A generational talent that's only going to get better.



You can read more about why Alphonso Davies is world class here.

20. Raphael Varane

Metric Score: 94



Here's the two reasons why Raphael Varane scored so highly in our #W2WC scoring system:



- He's one of the most naturally gifted central defenders of the last ten years.



- He's won a FIFA World Cup, four UEFA Champions Leagues, four FIFA Club World Cups and three La Liga titles.



You can read more about why Raphael Varane is world class here.

19. Harry Kane

Metric Score: 94



Harry Kane, unlike the majority of the players on this list, hasn't won a single trophy...except the Audi Cup...which doesn't count.



However, despite scoring very, very poorly in the 'accolades' metric, Kane has scored so highly elsewhere in our #W2WC scoring system that that lack of 'accolades' hasn't really mattered.



That, in itself, is a testament to just how astonishing the numbers Kane puts up are.



If he plays out the rest of his career at Tottenham, you can expect him to break every single club, national team, and league goalscoring record that you can think of. And if he doesn't, I'll eat my hat (hold me to that).



You can read more about why Harry Kane is world class here.

18. Manuel Neuer

Metric Score: 94



There's an old saying that goes: form is temporary but Manuel Neuer has always, and will always, be a world class goalkeeper.



And that saying is spot on, as proven by Neuer's quite ridiculous performances in 2020. His performances have been so ridiculous in 2020 in fact, that he is the only goalkeeper, of the five on this list, to have maxed out the 'form' section of our #W2WC metric.



So how did he score so highly?



Well, by winning absolutely every trophy in the world in 2020, by putting in the most clutch goalkeeping performance of year in the Champions League final, by being the leader of one of the most frugal defences in Europe, and generally just by going back to his brilliant 2014 best.



He's back, and better than ever.



You can read more about why Manuel Neuer is world class here.

17. David Alaba

Metric Score: 96



David Alaba made our list of world class centre backs.



Had he played in central midfield all season he would've made our world class centre midfielders list. Had he played at left back he would've made our world class left backs list.



Alaba is one of the few players who, at some point in their career, has been world class while playing three different positions. Which, yes, is amazing.



A truly magnificent footballer.



You can read more about why David Alaba is world class here.

16. Fabinho

Metric Score: 96



Whisper it: Fabinho is Liverpool's best signing of the last 10 years.



And he is because he's the player that took the Reds from title contenders to champions - champions for the first time in three decades.



Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will always get the headlines, but Fabinho is an unsung hero of Liverpool's winning machine.



You can read more about why Fabinho is world class here.

15. Thomas Muller

Metric Score: 97



No man looks more awkward while being so brilliant at something, as Thomas Muller does when playing football.



When he has a ball at his feet he constantly looks a millisecond away from falling flat on his face; but instead of falling over, he usually sets up a goal. Last season alone he bagged 20 Bundesliga assists - the most in the league's history - and this season he has nine goals and nine assists in all competitions.



Most people look like they're better at football than Muller, but very, very, very few people actually are.



You can read more about why Thomas Muller is world class here.

14. Toni Kroos

Metric Score: 97



Like a lot of other Real Madrid players on this list, Toni Kroos has won a lot of trophies.



By a lot, we mean:



- One FIFA World Cup.

- Four UEFA Champions Leagues.

- Five FIFA Club World Cups.

- Two La Ligas.

- Three Bundesligas.

- Two DFB-Pokals.



You don't win that many trophies if you're not a world class footballer. You just don't.



You can read more about why Toni Kroos is world class here.

13. Kylian Mbappe

Metric Score: 98



I implore that you don't forget how good Kylian Mbappe is just because he plays in Ligue 1.



He is the best young talent since Lionel Messi. He's the new Pele, the new R9 Ronaldo, football's equivalent to LeBron James (Nike back this one).



Mbappe has the potential to be the greatest footballer of all time.



Don't forget that.



You can read more about why Kylian Mbappe is world class here.

12. Kevin De Bruyne

Metric Score: 98



"Let me talkkkkkkkk!!!!"



Sorry, that's the first thing that comes into my head when Kevin De Bruyne is mentioned.



The second thing is how bloody good he is a football. He's the perfect modern day playmaker.



Legit perfect.



He's athletic, can ping a deadly set piece into the box, gets his assists numbers, scores big goals and provides football Twitter with quality meme fodder.



"Let me talkkkkkkkkk!!!!"



Thanks for the meme KDB.



You can read more about why Kevin De Bruyne is world class here.

11. Alisson Becker

Metric Score: 99



The 'Pele of goalkeepers' is, weirdly, pretty underrated by some people.



And that's probably because he makes every save look easy.



There's very little Jordan Pickford-esque 'oh this is an easy save but I'm going to make it look impossible for the cameras' about Alisson - his positioning is so great that he's rarely even at full-stretch to make a save.



That's the sign of a truly great goalkeeper.



You can read more about why Alisson Becker is world class here.

10. Mohamed Salah

Metric Score: 100



Remember when Liverpool fans proclaimed Mohamed Salah as 'the best footballer in the world'?



Yes, we do too.



He wasn't, but that's not to say he wasn't, and still is, a world class footballer.



His goals and assists stats prove it, his accolades prove it, his form over the last 36 months prove it, his clutch performances prove it. The Liverpool forward scored extremely well in every metric of our #W2WC scoring system.



You can read more about why Mohamed Salah is world class here.

9. Sergio Ramos

Metric Score: 101



You hate him, right?



'I hate him for what he did to my boy Mohamed Salah!!!'



But, you know, if he signed for your club you'd love him, right?



'Ummmmm...no!'



C'mon, tell the truth.



'Ah dammit alright. Yes, I would.'



That's ok, that's who Sergio Ramos is.



Non-Real Madrid fans hate him because he's a fighter - he fights for every ball, every trophy, and against every forward he marks. If he was fighting for your team, you'd love him. That's the way it works.



Even though you hate him though, you can't deny how good he is. He's elite, and he has been for the last 15 years.



It's time to put some respect on Sergio Ramos' name.



You can read more about why Sergio Ramos is world class here.

8. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Metric Score: 101



No one - absolutely no one - in the world can cross the ball better than Trent Alexander-Arnold.



He is so good at crossing, in fact, that he's essentially taken over as Liverpool's main creative threat since he burst onto the scene in 2016...despite being a right-back.



If TAA can improve his defensive acumen just a tiny bit, he may go down as the greatest right-back in Premier League history.



You can read more about why Trent Alexander-Arnold is world class here.

7. Andy Robertson

Metric Score: 102



So Andy Robertson over Trent Alexander-Arnold may be controversial, but hear us out.



While TAA has a few (just a few) flaws in his game, particularly defensively, Robertson just doesn't. Robbo is a much more well-rounded footballer and can be relied upon in every single phase of the game; which is probably why Jurgen Klopp plays him in every minute of every game.



Sure, TAA is the more spectacular footballer, but at the moment, Robertson is the better footballer.



You can read more about why Andy Robertson is world class here.

6. Lionel Messi

Metric Score: 102



Lionel Messi the best footballer of the last 20 years.



He's the third best footballer of all time.



So yes, we think Lionel Messi is a world class football. Everyone does. If you don't, you're an idiot.



You can read more about why Lionel Messi is world class here.

5. Joshua Kimmich

Metric Score: 102



Alright, so every footballer on this list is pretty damn good - world class good actually - but most of them have their flaws.



Some can't really defend, some can't really attack, some can't really hit set pieces (here's looking at you Cristiano Ronaldo), some can't really play more than one position.



Joshua Kimmich is not one of those players.



Kimmich, unlike every other player on this list, is a completely and utterly perfect footballer. He can defend, he can attack, he can hit set pieces, he can play ever position on the pitch better than 99.99% of footballers on the planet.



Oh, and he does so while winning every single trophy known to man at Bayern Munich.



You can read more about why Joshua Kimmich is world class here.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

Metric Score: 104



Most goals scored in 2020? Check.



One of two players to score more than 100 international goals? Check.



Holds the record for most domestic goals scored ever? Check.



UEFA Champions League all-time top scorer? Check.



Most 'liked' person on Facebook? Check.



The numbers don't lie. Cristiano Ronaldo has been world class for the last 15 years, and he'll probably be world class for the next 15 years too.



You can read more about why Cristiano Ronaldo is world class here.

3. Sadio Mane

Metric Score: 104



Every truly great Premier League team through that years has had a difference maker in attack.



Manchester United had Eric Cantona (and a few others down the years...to say the least), Arsenal had Thierry Henry, Chelsea had Didier Drogba, Blackburn Rovers had Alan Shearer (and pre-gilet) Tim Sherwood).



The current all-conquering Liverpool team have Sadio Mane.



He is the player the Reds turn to when they need a moment of magic, and he usually delivers.



You can read more about why Sadio Mane is world class here.

2. Virgil van Dijk

Metric Score: 104



There's a lot of Liverpool players on this list...



It wasn't intentional, our #W2WC scoring system just rewards extremely talented footballers who win trophies; which it should, right?



It's fitting, at least, that the pick of Liverpool's world class bunch has worked out to be Virgil van Dijk.



Van Dijk is undoubtedly Liverpool's best player, and he's undoubtedly the best centre back in the world right now.



You can read more about why Virgil van Dijk is world class here.

1. Robert Lewandowski

Metric Score: 105



Here he is, in all his glory.



The only man to max out on every single one of our 10 scoring metrics.



The best, most world class, footballer in the world: Robert Lewandowski.



In 2020 Lewa was, quite simply, untouchable. He scored at least three (at least) goals in every single game, he won every single trophy, he made every single defender literally quake in their boots.



No one is better than him right now. No one.



You can read more about why Robert Lewandowski is world class here.