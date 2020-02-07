The World's Most Valuable Sports Teams in 2020 - Ranked

It's been a bit of a weird year for sports teams of all kinds around the world, but there's still a crazy amont of money in sport.





As they do every year, the people over at Forbes have put together a list of the most valuable sports teams across the globe, and a solid number of football teams managed to make their way into the rankings.





Let's take a look at the top 50 teams – we'll dive deeper into the ones that we care about over here.





47. Arsenal - $2.27bn

Maintaining the same value as last year is Arsenal, who have fallen five spots down to 47th.



While it hasn't been the best year on the pitch for Arsenal, inconsistent performances and sacking manager Unai Emery haven't had too much of an impact financially.



Thanks to their FA Cup final triumph, the Gunners will have the chance to build on that in next year's Europa League.



37. Chelsea - $2.58bn

Just like Arsenal, Chelsea have also dropped five places while still retaining their same value from 2019.



The Blues had planned to have a busy year, with a brand new stadium complex on the cards, only for Chelsea to allow their planning permission to expire while they evaluate the current financial landscape.



Frank Lampard managed to guide Chelsea back to the Champions League, ensuring their income won't take much of a hit over the coming year.



34. Manchester City - $2.69bn

Yet again, City retained their value from 2019, but growth from teams from other sports has seen them drop nine spots down to 34th.



City's financial power is no secret, and they flexed their muscle last summer by striking huge deals for Rodri and João Cancelo, and there'll probably be a fair bit of money spent this year too.



Pep Guardiola's side managed to get their Champions League ban overturned, ensuring they can remain competitive for years to come, although they did have to swallow a hefty fine.



24. Bayern Munich - $3.02bn

Despite no drop in value, Bayern Munich find themselves falling from 17th in 2019 to 24th in 2020.



Being so far down in any rankings is an alien concept for Bayern, who have been overwhelmingly dominant in the Bundesliga in recent years.



Perennial favourites to win the Champions League, their value would enjoy a tidy rise if they can get their hands on the trophy for the first time since 2013.



10. Manchester United - $3.81bn

Despite dropping from sixth to tenth, Manchester United remain the third most valuable football team in the world.



It's that kind of financial power which has given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some big plans for the summer transfer window, and qualifying for the Champions League will only help United strengthen, both on and off the pitch.



The Red Devils hope to be back on track after a few years of turmoil, so don't be surprised to see them climb higher up this list in 2021.



8. Barcelona - $4.02bn

Dropping down four spots are Barcelona, who still sit second on football's rich list.



There was no drop in value for Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and co. this year, but the impact of the coronavirus outbreak might have a pretty rough impact on Barcelona's finances for the 2021 rankings.



It's been a frustrating year for the Catalan club, who need to win the Champions League to finish the campaign with any silverware. No pressure.



6. Real Madrid - $4.24bn

Sitting atop football's financial Mount Olympus for the second straight year are Real Madrid.



Los Blancos spent big money last summer, recruiting Eden Hazard, Luka Jović, Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo Goes, and their reward was yet another La Liga title.



The spending might be a little calmer this time around, with Zinedine Zidane instead focusing on selling some of the club's fringe players.



