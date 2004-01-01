Thierry Henry insists Daniel Ek is 'here to stay' at Arsenal

Thierry Henry has reaffirmed Spotify founder Daniel Ek's desire to buy Arsenal, despite early negotiations failing to get off the ground.

Back in April, Ek's interest in buying Arsenal first became apparent and an initial £1.8bn offer was not acknowledged by the current owners, the Kroenke family. But Ek has continued to explore his options and has since gained support from former Gunners like Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp.

Ek believes owner Stan Kroenke will listen to his offer eventually and Henry told Sky Sports that he still believes an agreement can be reached soon.

"To be able to get there, you need to have someone respond on the other side," Henry told Monday Night Football. "It hasn't happened yet, but we and he is here to stay. Let's see what happens.

"There's no dialogue at the moment and I feel it's going to be a long process. I said this the last time I was on the show [in May]. How long it's going to be, I don't actually know. But we are here to stay."

It's a similar message to the one given by Henry back in May, when the legendary Frenchman called on Kroenke to be more receptive in the negotiations.

"Daniel is an Arsenal fan, he didn't say it for any publicity," Henry said earlier this year. "He is an Arsenal fan for a very long time.

"He already - I'll give you something - reached out [to the Kroenkes] and already said himself that he had collected the funds to make sure that he can put in a good bid.

"They now need to listen. A lot of people have been screaming that they want the owner out. We are trying to offer a solution involving the fans and getting the DNA of the club back.

"There needs to be a discussion, but he reached out."