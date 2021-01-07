Things to know about Omar Rekik

Arsenal are set to announce the signing of 19-year-old Omar Rekik from Hertha BSC this week, in a deal that is expected to cost the Gunners around £500,000.

Despite not having been officially announced by the club yet, pictures emerged showing the defender training with the Under-23s at London Colney.

? "We will announce it when we possibly can, he's a young talent that we've been following for a while"



Mikel Arteta on the potential arrival of 19-year-old Hertha Berlin defender Omar Rekik pic.twitter.com/RXfMhnISXR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 7, 2021

Rekik is a centre-back who can play on the left or right-hand side at the heart of the defence. However, Arsenal still have an abundance of central defenders, even with William Saliba's loan move to Nice for the remainder of the season having been finalised.

It remains to be seen whether the youngster will remain at Arsenal in the Under-23 setup or be loaned back out to Hertha, where he is held in high regard. This would allow him to gain some more competitive experience to enhance his development.

Arsenal newboy Omar Rekik trained with the U23s today (pictured in background). pic.twitter.com/azYvOOybT2 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 6, 2021

1. He's been head-hunted by Per Mertesacker

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

If reports are to be believed, then Gunners fans should be getting excited.



Current academy manager and ex-club captain Per Mertesacker is said to be a big fan of the young centre-back, as he has been the driving force in getting this deal over the line.



Reportedly promising the defender that he could train with Arteta's first team upon his arrival, Rekik could be a regular quicker than expected.

2. This was supposed to happen last summer

Guendouzi travelled the other way | Pool/Getty Images

Only a last minute hiccup with the paperwork stopped this deal going ahead in summer for £900,000.



Matteo Guendouzi swapped the red of Arsenal for the stripes of Hertha in a loan deal that was meant to be accompanied by the transfer of Rekik in September.



The delay has allowed Arsenal to barter Berlin down to nearer £500,000. Nice.

3. Changed his tune

Omar's older brother Karim was signed by Sevilla this October on a five-year deal from Hertha, showing that the Rekik's have got it in their genes.



Karim came through the ranks at Feyenoord before joining Man City in 2012 and having loan spells at Portsmouth and Blackburn in England, before eventually departing for Marseille in 2017. He's still only 26!



Arsenal will be hoping Omar will be able to match and surpass the ability of his brother.

