Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney ruled out of Arsenal's clash with Leeds

Arsenal have confirmed Mikel Arteta will be without both Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney for their upcoming clash with Leeds United this Sunday.

Partey was substituted during the defeat at Aston Villa last Saturday with just over 15 minutes remaining having felt a problem with his hamstring. In the case of the Scottish international defender, the Gunners have been without him since their 3-0 win over Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium back in mid-January.

Tierney's issue has been described by the club as 'a strain to the right lower leg' (via the club's official website) and although he is unavailable this weekend, he is 'aiming to integrate back into training next week'.

As for the Ghanaian and his hamstring injury, the Gunners failed to provide an estimated date by which he could return to training.

Arsenal broke the bank during the summer to sign the former Atletico Madrid man on deadline day after they triggered his £45m release clause but so far, he has played just 33% of the team's total Premier League minutes this season.

The 27-year-old's fitness appears to be an issue of concern, as does that of Kieran Tierney, however, with the former Celtic man, it appears he is on the road to recovery at least.

Cedric Soares is likely to continue at left-back in place of Tierney and in the centre of the midfield, Mikel Arteta could potentially turn to Dani Ceballos or Mohamed Elneny. While the Arsenal boss clearly has options, there is no doubt the absence of the aforementioned pair weakens the side.