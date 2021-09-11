Thomas Partey confirms Arsenal return ahead of Norwich game

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost ahead of Saturday's meeting with Norwich with the news that midfielder Thomas Partey is finally back from injury.

The Ghana international suffered an ankle injury during pre-season and has not been seen since, instead watching on from the sidelines as Arsenal endured their worst start to the season in recent memory.

He missed out on the 5-0 mauling at the hands of Manchester City, in which Granit Xhaka picked up a straight red card for a foolish challenge which will keep him out of the Norwich game, but Partey has confirmed that he's ready to come in and replace Xhaka.

Partey took to Instagram to release a wonderfully over-produced hype video announcing his return to the squad, ending with an image of himself with the phrase 'I'm back' written in the background about 1,000 times.

It looks like Partey really wants you to know he's back.

With Arsenal likely to return to their favoured 4-2-3-1 formation this weekend, Partey could slot into the base of the midfield alongside summer signing Albert Sambi Lokonga, who started the first two games before being dropped for the City debacle.

Arteta may have preferred to give Partey a little extra recovery time, but with Xhaka suspended and Mohamed Elneny dealing with a hamstring injury, the boss only has two central midfielders available to him.

Alongside Partey, the boss has also welcomed Ben White, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Magalhaes back to the squad after various illnesses and injuries had hampered the trio's minutes so far this season.

The Gunners are in desperate need of both a good performance and a victory. They have lost their first three games of the season and are in the midst of their worst start to a campaign in 67 years.