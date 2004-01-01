Thomas Partey fit for Arsenal's visit to Liverpool

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has overcome a muscle injury to be fit and available for the Gunners' Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Partey missed Arsenal's last game before the international break – a 1-0 home win over Watford – and also did not travel with the Ghana squad for their crucial World Cup qualifiers this month.

Prior to that Partey had been a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta's side, featuring in each of their last seven Premier League matches, having previously missed the first three games of the season with an ankle problem.

In a boost to Arsenal's chances, the combative midfielder has been passed fit to play this weekend, as the club has no longer included him on their injury list. He is also set to come straight into the side, likely replacing Ainsley Maitland-Niles alongside Albert Sambi Lokonga.

With Partey back in the fold, Arsenal's injury list is a short one. The only first-team players not available for selection against Liverpool are Sead Kolasinac and Granit Xhaka.

Kolasinac picked up a nasty looking ankle injury while on international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina. He has since returned to the UK, where he continues to be assessed to determined the full extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, Xhaka is continuing to recover from a knee injury sustained at the end of September. His rehabilitation is progressing well and the Switzerland international is aiming to be back training normally by the New Year.

Despite the Gunners' poor start to the season – they lost each of their first three Premier League games – they have turned things around since and could go above Liverpool with a win on Saturday.