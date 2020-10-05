Thomas Partey on Arsenal Idols, Sleepless Nights & His Message to Gunners Fans

After completing his late deadline day move to Arsenal last Monday, Thomas Partey has spoken to the club for the first time.

The impressive Ghanaian midfielder joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in a €45m switch despite hesitation from the north Londoners to trigger his release clause.

The night Thomas Partey ????????? Anfield ?



A special player. A marquee signing. #NoThomasNoPartey pic.twitter.com/guIvmOnRTv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 5, 2020

The 27-year-old is a sure bet to evolve into a star at the Emirates following a stellar stint in the Spanish capital under Diego Simeone, especially shining over the past couple of campaigns.

There's undoubtedly reason to be excited if you're an Arsenal fan, with Patrick Vieira's potential replacement arriving just the 14 years later, and their new signing held his maiden interview with the club - posted on their official website - after flying into the training ground on Tuesday morning.

Here's what Partey had to say following his move.

Partey on The Night Before The Move

? "I was so happy, I was excited. I was not even here yet and they were crazy over me... I received a lot of messages saying 'Join the club or we are not sleeping!' - it was a great feeling."



? Watch @ThomasPartey22's first interview on Arsenal Player ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 13, 2020

“Well, until the last moment I was not aware. My agent called me and said it was going to happen, and I was so happy. I could not even sleep that night - it was a great feeling.

“I was so happy, I was excited. I was not even here yet and [the fans] were crazy over me, they wanted me to join the club. I received a lot of messages saying, ‘Join the club or we are not sleeping!’ - it was a great feeling.”

Partey on His Arsenal Idols

“I have followed Arsenal for a long time. When we were young we used to watch so many games, when they had the Invincibles season in 2004, they were so great. That is when they won the hearts of so many people.

“There were a lot of great players [here at the club] before. Ian Wright was here, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Pires, Bergkamp was one of the greatest, and that season was great.”

Partey's Message to the Arsenal Fans

“I feel so happy, I already feel part of the family because the fans have received me, everybody is saying nice things about me and, you know, to be received like this is a great feeling.

“This a great club, it is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and it is a club that deserves to be aspiring for greater things and I think it doesn’t happen in a day, we have to work hard to make sure we are back to where we belong.

“I want to make everyone feel happy.”