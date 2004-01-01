Thomas Partey & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be 'assessed' ahead of Arsenal's visit to Liverpool

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be "assessed" prior to Arsenal's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday.

Partey missed Arsenal's last game before the international break – a 1-0 home win over Watford – and also did not travel with the Ghana squad for their crucial World Cup qualifiers this month.

Prior to that Partey had been a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta's side, featuring in each of their last seven Premier League matches, having previously missed the first three games of the season with an ankle problem.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang was forced to return early from international duty with Gabon after picking up an injury.

In a boost to Arsenal's chances, both players are in contention to play this weekend. On Thursday a club press release did include the pair on their injury list.

However, in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Arteta admitted that they would need to be monitored further before being declared fit.

“No it wasn't pre-planned [for Auba to fly home early], we have to assess him and see how he is and make a decision,” he said.

“We have a lot players who have been through some different games, issues, little injuries, so today we have to test everybody and see how we are to play tomorrow.

“Same again [for Partey], he could not play for the national team, he really tried to do that because they had a massive game and he really pushed for that one, but he wasn't close enough to do that.

“Again, it's something we have to assess today.”

If he does pass a fitness test Partey is set to come straight into the side, likely replacing Ainsley Maitland-Niles alongside Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Once Partey is back in the fold, Arsenal's injury list will be a short one. The only first-team players definitely not available for selection against Liverpool are Sead Kolasinac and Granit Xhaka.

Kolasinac picked up a nasty looking ankle injury while on international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina. He has since returned to the UK, where he continues to be assessed to determined the full extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, Xhaka is continuing to recover from a knee injury sustained at the end of September. His rehabilitation is progressing well and the Switzerland international is aiming to be back training normally by the New Year.

Despite the Gunners' poor start to the season – they lost each of their first three Premier League games – they have turned things around since and could go above Liverpool with a win on Saturday.