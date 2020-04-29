Thomas Partey's Agents Apologise for 'Accidentally' Posting Picture Which Stoked Transfer Speculatio

Thomas Partey's agents have apologised for their controversial Instagram post which fanned the flames of speculation over their client's Atletico Madrid future.





The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Atleti of late with a long list of top European clubs said to be interested. Partey has been ever present for Diego Simeone's side this season, impressing with his all action performances in midfield.





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Partey's father claimed that his son was in talks to join Arsenal recently, though this was later denied by the player's representatives. Although his agents were quick to play down that particular story, they have themselves been guilty of stoking the transfer rumours.





On Wednesday, they posted a screenshot of a graphic made by Transfermarkt which encouraged their followers to choose Partey's new club. Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United and PSG were all suggested to be possible destinations for the player.





The company has since apologised and claimed that the upload was made in error - because that's a thing that totally happens in the real world.





Club Atletico de Madrid v Villarreal CF - La Liga

"Concerning the publication that was made today, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, on our Instagram account, regarding the future of our player Thomas Partey, from J.J. Sport Managers we want to convey that this publication was not approved by the management of the company," a statement read (via Evening Standard).





"An internal investigation has been launched to find out what may have happened, we are certain that this was not intended by any of our workers and is probably an unfortunate mistake.









"The publication was removed as soon as we were aware of its existence, and the passwords to all of our social profiles have been modified to restrict access only to essential personnel. With this statement we want to give a little clarity to possible misunderstandings that may occur."





Partey's contractual buyout clause reportedly sits at around €50m, while Atleti are keen to get the Ghana international to sign new terms and up that figure considerably.



