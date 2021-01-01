Thomas Partey's return date from injury revealed

Arsenal are hoping to welcome midfielder Thomas Partey back from a thigh injury in time to face Newcastle United on 9 January.

A £45m summer signing from Atletico Madrid, Partey has been restricted to just five appearances in the Premier League this season because of this recurring injury, which initially occurred up in November's 3-0 loss to Aston Villa.

Partey has been plagued by injuries | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

He missed two games but returned in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham, only to be forced off at half-time after aggravating the issue.

According to football.london, Partey has now returned to light training once more, but he has not travelled with the rest of the Arsenal squad who are set to face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, with Mikel Arteta reluctant to risk bringing Partey back too soon.

Instead, the club's medical staff are looking at 9 January as a potential return date, with Partey hopeful of featuring in what will likely be a rotated side for the FA Cup third round meeting with Newcastle.

In Partey's absence, Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny has enjoyed an extended run in the team, but it's the return to form of polarising midfielder Granit Xhaka which has helped Arsenal to a two-game winning streak in the Premier League for just the second time this season.

Xhaka faced plenty of justifiable criticism for a foolish red card against Burnley, but after serving his suspension, the Swiss international has come back with a vengeance and helped ease the pressure on Arteta.

Partey may not be ready to return to face West Brom, but Arsenal are expected to be able to welcome back centre-back David Luiz and winger Willian, both of whom missed the two recent victories through illness.

Willian is available for selection | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arteta is also hopeful of being able to field young winger Bukayo Saka, who has excelled in recent weeks but saw his contribution in the 1-0 win over Brighton cut short through injury.

Arsenal's recent form has seen them climb up to 13th in the Premier League, and they are now just nine points away from the top four.

