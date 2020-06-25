Tiago Tomas: Things to know about the promising Portuguese striker

When Sporting CP produce a talented young player, the rest of the world tends to take notice - and that is exactly what is happening in the case of 18-year-old striker Tiago Tomas.

A graduate of the same academy that has produced Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo among countless others, Tomas' emergence in the first team has put a number of major sides on notice, and reports suggest Arsenal are closing in on a £20m deal.

But who is he and what is it about him that has the transfer rumour mill working overtime? 90min have taken a look.

1. Sporting rate him

.@tiagomelotomas extended his contract and will be a Lion until 2⃣0⃣2⃣5⃣! ✍#MadeInSporting pic.twitter.com/7VYy728tCU — Sporting CP English (@SportingCP_en) June 25, 2020

Ever since he arrived in Lisbon from the Estoril academy at 12 years old, Tomas has been very highly rated at Sporting.



So much so that in the summer, when he had only made five appearances for the club, he was handed a lucrative five-year deal, with a reported release clause of £52m.



And while two goals in 18 league appearances since don't quite do him justice, it all looks a little brighter when you consider he has registered a goal or assist for every 173 minutes of senior football he has played this season.

2. He is, actually, 18

News of Arsenal's interest initially came from The Sun, whose report notes that the Gunners' failure to land Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting back in 2004 is part of what is driving the deal.



It's alleged that they are still kicking themselves for missing out on one of the greatest players ever, and don't want to risk making the same mistake with Tomas.



Is that actually true, or is it just The Sun making connections that aren't there for #narrative reasons?



Does it matter?

6. Arsenal want him in fast