Tite rubbishes 'lies' about rumoured Arsenal move

Brazil head coach Tite has strongly dismissed rumours he is in talks to replace Mikel Arteta as Arsenal manager after the 2022 World Cup.

Brazilian media ran with a story last week suggesting that the Gunners had already opened negotiations about replacing Arteta for the 2022/23 Premier League season - ignoring the fact that Arsenal are in the best position they have been in for a long time right now.

The idea of Arsenal replacing Arteta with Tite always seemed pretty nonsensical, and now the Brazil boss has confirmed that there is nothing to this story.

"I am sad because an information is broadcasted to the public and it's a lie," he said.

"The information is a lie. And the people that I represent, that feel identified with me, rest assured that Tite has personal moral conduct and values his professional conduct. I know the responsibility that bears at Brazil's national team.

"Sorry, Arsenal. Sorry, Arteta. This is not true, it didn't come from us. There's absolutely nothing."

Back in the real world, Arsenal are loving life under Arteta, who has navigated a bumpy start to life at the Emirates and now has the Gunners as odds-on favourites to return to the Champions League next season.

Arteta's young core have risen to fourth in the Premier League standings, three points ahead of Manchester United having played one game fewer, and those in charge at the club are fully supportive of the Spaniard.