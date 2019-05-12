Top Flight Clubs Zone in on 'Best Case' Date for Premier League Return

​Premier League clubs are hoping to restart games on 8 June, following discussions on Friday over how the season would be completed.

Top flight football in England is currently suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.





Clubs held a meeting on Friday where it was tentatively agreed that players would be allowed to resume training on 18 May, according to a report in the ​Mirror . If this return to the training ground is possible, it is hoped that the season can restart three weeks later.

This resolution comes in the wake of the UK Government insisting that football will be subject to rigorous safety tests before it returns.

This means players would have to follow strict measures designed to halt the spread of COVID-19. For instance, clubs are understood to have proposed that players arrive to training in full kit to minimise the chances of the disease spreading. Playing and non-playing staff - including some members of the media - would also be subject to rigorous testing. Tests could even be carried out on a daily basis.





With the situation still developing, clubs have accepted that playing into the months of August is likely as the Premier League is committed to not resuming action until it is safe to do so. Clubs are expected to reconvene in a fortnight's time when the feasibility of these proposals can be more accurately assessed.

UEFA are hoping to have the 2019/2020 season sewn up by the start of September. Europe's football governing body is hoping to ​stage the Champions League final on 29 August with the Europa League culminating several days earlier.





This puts member states under some pressure to have their leagues completed by this time, though registration for next season's competitions has been suspended in case that is not possible.

