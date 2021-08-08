Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal: Player ratings as Son Heung-min strike wins Mind Series clash

Son Heung-min's second-half strike proved the difference as Tottenham beat Arsenal 1-0 in their Mind Series pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Son netted following good work on the right from Japhet Tanganga, firing in from close range to make the Gunners pay for their ineffectiveness in possession.

Mikel Arteta's side had the better of proceedings throughout the first half and struck the post through Alexandre Lacazette, though Spurs had chances of their own with Dele Alli twice hitting the woodwork.

Debutant Ben White looked cool and assured in central defence for Arsenal, while Pierluigi Gollini got his first taste of playing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the hosts.

The result confirmed Chelsea as the inaugural winners of the Mind Series, following their victory over Arsenal and draw with Spurs.

Here are your player ratings from Sunday's encounter.

TOTTENHAM PLAYER RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Hugo Lloris (GK) - 6/10 - Made a couple of saves, including one to deny Lacazette from range. Substituted in the second half.



Japhet Tanganga (RB) - 8/10 - Strong showing from the young Englishman. Offered Arsenal little on the right and his persistence on the wing led to Tottenham's goal.



Davinson Sanchez (CB) - 6/10 - A pretty assured showing from the Colombian, though not always tidy when asked to play out from the back. Brought off later for Joe Rodon.



Eric Dier (CB) - 7/10 - A settled display from Dier. He and Sanchez dominated in the air and he almost sent a free kick whizzing in during the closing stages, just clipping the bar.



Sergio Reguilon (LB) - 6/10 - Charged up and down Tottenham's left in typical fashion. Booked for a cynical challenge on Pepe.

2. Midfielders

Dele hit the woodwork twice | GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Oliver Skipp (CM) - 6/10 - Booked for a challenge on the edge of Tottenham's box. Otherwise pretty neat and tidy before being replaced by Harry Winks.



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (CM) - 6/10 - Had a little tussle with Mikel Arteta on the touchline. Aside from that, the Dane blocked and covered space well.



Dele Alli (AM) - 6/10 - Flung himself into Pepe, picking up a deserved yellow card. Strolled onto Son's lay-off and looked set to open the scoring but struck the post. Lunged at the back post but again struck the woodwork with a poke. A frustrating afternoon.

3. Forwards

Son scored the game's only goal | GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Steven Bergwijn (RW) - 6/10 - Looked lively but in true Bergwijn fashion, the Dutchman thwarted his side's counterattacks with some slack passes on a few occasions.



Son Heung-min (ST) - 7/10 - Saw a shot from point-blank range well saved by Leno. Forced to live off long balls which were mainly gobbled up by Arsenal's centre-backs, but made a game-winning contribution by smacking in from close range.



Lucas Moura (LW) - 6/10 - Set up Son's opportunity nicely, skipping round the outside of White. Started brightly but faded as the game wore on.

4. Substitutes

Giovani Lo Celso - 6/10



Pierluigi Gollini - 6/10



Joe Rodon - 6/10



Dane Scarlett - N/A



Harry Winks - N/A



Serge Aurier - N/A

ARSENAL PLAYER RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Bernd Leno (GK) - 6/10 - Made himself big to deny Son from close in. Could do little to stop the goal.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - 5/10 - Was found out of position a little too often. Didn't make a dent in an attacking sense.



Ben White (CB) - 7/10 - Strong showing from Arsenal's new signing, though he did get rounded by Lucas a little too easily on one occasion. Spotted danger well and stepped up to make interceptions when required.



Pablo Mari (CB) - 5/10 - Sold White short on a few occasions and had an absolute nightmare for Son's strike, overcommitting and falling to the ground before the South Korean scored.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 6/10 - Typically robust and difficult to get past on the left, mixed with some nice intricate passing. Did play it a little safe on occasion.

6. Midfielders

Lokonga in action | GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Albert Sambi Lokonga (CM) - 6/10 - Looked to move Arsenal forward from midfield. Some nice dribbles and looks a promising player for the future.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 5/10 - Clattered into Skipp for a caution. Played a little further forward as Arsenal tried to play more aggressively.



Emile Smith Rowe (AM) - 6/10 - Had a few little moments of ingenuity, including one nice run and pass to slide in Saka, but wasn't totally effective otherwise.

7. Forwards

Pepe runs away from Reguilon | GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - 6/10 - Some nice deliveries from set pieces which his teammates couldn't take advantage of. Buzzed around nicely but just couldn't make any telling contributions.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 7/10 - Tested Lloris from distance before striking the post from a similar position. One of Arsenal's better performers on the day.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) - 6/10 - Popped a shot high over the bar early on. Sent Hojbjerg for a hotdog with some excellent footwork by the touchline. Not much else to report.

8. Substitutes

Calum Chambers - 5/10



Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6/10



Bukayo Saka - 6/10



Mohamed Elneny - 5/10



Folarin Balogun - 5/10



Nuno Tavares - N/A



Cedric - N/A



Reiss Nelson - N/A

