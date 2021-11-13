Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Miedema rescues late point in WSL derby

Arsenal dropped their first points of the WSL in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham but needed a stoppage time equaliser from the irrepressible Vivianne Miedema to avoid a first ever north London derby defeat.

Having kept the Gunners at bay for the opening hour, Spurs took the lead against the run of play through Rachel Williams. They appeared to grow into the game after that and were on more of an even footing, but couldn’t see the game out as the clock ticked down.

Spurs goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela frustrated Arsenal, making a top save to deny Beth Mead in the opening moments. The Finn then stopped from Miedema and later tipped a Mead free-kick onto the bar, all within the first half hour. Katie McCabe also his the bar before half-time.

Another huge close-range save to stop Mead followed early in the second half. On another day, the England forward could easily have had a hat-trick instead. Spurs right-back Ashleigh Neville stopped a certain Miedema goal just before the hour mark with a perfectly-timed last ditch block

The hosts had struggled to create much in the way of chances of their own until they actually got their goal. Kit Graham’s fierce shot after an exceptional take down was well saved by Manuela Zinsberger, but Williams was hungrier and quicker to react than any of the Arsenal defenders in the six-yard box and bundled the loose ball into the net.

Spurs should have gone 2-0 ahead when Zinsberger parried from Shelina Zadorsky and Neville, who was so good on the defensive side of the ball, missed the target with the goal gaping.

And they were made to rue that missed opportunity when Miedema powered a bullet header into the net in the final moments of what had been an enthralling match overall.

Tottenham player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tinja-Riikka Korpela (GK) - 8/10 - Made three outstanding saves in the opening 26 minutes alone. That continued in the second half.



Ashleigh Neville (RB) - 8/10 - Had her hands full trying to stop McCabe but held her own. Also stopped a certain Miedema goal with a perfect block. Should have scored one of her own at the other end.



Molly Bartrip (CB) - 7/10 - Vital block in late in the first half.



Shelina Zadorsky (CB) - 7/10 - Strong performance overall but outmuscled by Miedema at the crucial moment in stoppage time.



Kerys Harrop (LB) - 7/10 - Tasked with keeping a fresh Parris under wraps in the final 20 minutes when she would have been tiring but managed it.

2. Midfielders

Chioma Ubogagu (RM) - 5/10 - Worked hard for little attacking gain.



Ria Percival (CM) - 6/10 - Sold herself too easily when attempting to block on a couple of occasions and was turned both times.



Maeva Clemaron (CM) - 7/10 - Made her presence known trying to disrupt Arsenal's rhythm. Took a ball to the face and a yellow card for her trouble.



Kyah Simon (LM) - 6/10 - Willing runner for 80 minutes until being replaced.

3. Forwards

Sound on for the scenes at the Hive! ?@rach_williams8 scores the opener in the #NorthLondonDerby!



Watch the #BarclaysFAWSL live on @BBCOne ? pic.twitter.com/b2Eyh2mlLc — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) November 13, 2021

Kit Graham (ST) - 8/10 - Involved in good interplay throughout when Spurs could move the ball into attacking areas. Her excellent control and shot directly led to her team taking the lead. Held the ball up well too.



Rachel Williams (ST) - 7/10 - Wanted the ball more than any of the Arsenal defenders when she scrambled it into the net to break the deadlock.

4. Substitutes

Angela Addison (RM) - 7/10 - Made a positive impact after coming on.



Rosella Ayane (LM) - 5/10 - Lacked composure when presented with a good opportunity to cross on the counter attack late on.



Josie Green (CM) - 6/10 - Fresh legs in the centre of midfield.

Arsenal player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Manuela Zinsberger (GK) - 6/10 - Unfortunate to be beaten when Spurs broke the deadlock as she had just made a top save.



Noelle Maritz (RB) - 6/10 - Got into the box well a few times from deep.



Leah Williamson (CB) - 5/10 - In control for most of the game but looked off the pace in the crucial moment.



Lotte Wubben-Moy (CB) - 5/10 - Confident playing the ball at the back. Could have done more to prevent Spurs taking the lead.



Steph Catley (LB) - 5/10 - Didn't have to do a great deal of defending.

6. Midfielders

Frida Maanum (CM) - 6/10 - Most willing to make runs into the box of the Arsenal trio in midfield. Had efforts at goal.



Lia Walti (CM) - 6/10 - Arsenal's dominance of possession ensured she saw plenty of the ball and kept it ticking over.



Kim Little (CM) - 5/10 - Fine on the ball but generally quieter and less influential than she has been so far this season.

7. Forwards

Beth Mead (RW) - 7/10 - Posed a threat right from the start, testing Korpela and seeing a free-kick tipped onto the bar. Talked her way into a yellow card.



Vivianne Miedema (ST) - 7/10 - Spurs managed to smother her for most of the match but she stepped up with a powerful headed equaliser.



Katie McCabe (LW) - 6/10 - Almost added another goal of the season contender when she hit the bar. Couldn't get the better of Neville.

8. Substitutes

Jordan Nobbs (CM) - 6/10 - Gave Arsenal some fresh impetus.



Nikita Parris (RW) - 5/10 - Tried to use her pace to create openings.



Caitlin Foord (LW) - 5/10



Mana Iwabuchi (CM) - 5/10

