Tottenham vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal make the short trip across north London to face their fierce rivals Tottenham this Sunday, as fans are welcomed back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since March.

The Gunners have been top dogs in north London for many years, but the balance of power has well and truly shifted in recent times - with Mikel Arteta's men languishing in 14th position in the Premier League while their neighbours sit top of the tree.

The omens are good for the home side having gone unbeaten in their previous six home encounters with the Gunners, while Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is undefeated in all ten of his home clashes with Arsenal with his various clubs.

Mourinho has a quality home record against the Gunners | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

With both early-season form and recent history on Tottenham's side, it's going to take something special if Arteta's men are to come away from this one with the three points.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

2,000 fans will be in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 6 December

What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Referee? Martin Atkinson

Team News

To the surprise of many, Mourinho resisted the opportunity to start the mind games midweek and confirmed he does expect Harry Kane to be fit for the clash, though Spurs' star man is still likely to be assessed prior to kick off.

Harry Kane is expected to be fit for the clash | Pool/Getty Images

Kane's deputy Carlos Vinicius will also face a late fitness test alongside Sergio Reguilon and Toby Alderweireld, though the clash comes too soon to see the return of Erik Lamela. Hugo Lloris is another injury doubt, with reports suggesting backup goalkeeper Joe Hart may be called upon.

For the visitors, Arteta will be sweating over the fitness of summer arrival Thomas Partey. David Luiz remains a doubt following his sickening head clash with Raul Jimenez last week, while Nicolas Pepe misses out through suspension.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham: Hart; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko; Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son; Kane

Arsenal: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Recent Form

Spurs' disappointing draw at LASK on Thursday evening may have been a slight blotch on the form book, but it shouldn't take away from what has been a superb start to the campaign.

Mourinho's men are unbeaten in the league since their opening day defeat to Everton - a run stretching back nine games now - and sit top of the pile as we head into the hectic Christmas period.

Spurs succumbed to a late goal to only record a disappointing draw in LASK on Thursday | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

It's been quite a different story for their north London neighbours. Some positive Europa League results have at least offered Arteta's side a crumb of comfort, though their form in the league of late has been dire.

Their 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford has long since been forgotten about, having gone three games without a win since then including a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

Here's how each side has fared in their previous five outings in all competitions.

Tottenham



LASK 3-3 Tottenham (03/12)

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham (29/11)

Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets (26/11)

Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City (21/11)

West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Tottenham (8/11)

Arsenal



Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Wien (3/12)

Arsenal 1-2 Wolves (29/11)

Molde 0-3 Arsenal (26/11)

Leeds 0-0 Arsenal (22/11)

Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa (08/11)

Prediction

It's usually difficult to call a derby match, but let's be honest - put aside the usual clichés and this looks a routine win for Spurs.

Arteta will be looking to bounce back from some poor league performances | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

They're in fine form, Arsenal are playing terribly, the home side will have 2,000 fans backing them all the way and they've got a manager who just knows what he's doing in big games.

Sorry Arsenal fans, you can cling onto 'the form goes out of the window on derby day' all you like, there's only one winner in this one.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Arsenal