Tottenham vs Arsenal set to be played on penultimate week of season

The final north London derby of the season looks set to be rescheduled for the penultimate week of the campaign.

Arsenal had their January trip to Tottenham called off due to a shortage of players - a decision that didn't go down well with Spurs due to the short notice provided and given the Gunners announced only one squad member had tested positive for Covid-19.

While almost every other Premier League fixture to have been postponed this season has already been fulfilled or at least had a new date set, the derby has yet to have a spot in the calendar marked for it to be played.

However, the Daily Mail report that both clubs have been advised by the Premier League that the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will likely be played week commencing 9 May.

TV broadcasters are hoping that the rivals' top-four battle will still be ongoing by the time the fixture rolls around. There won't be any Champions League or Europa League games for the match to compete with in that midweek slot, too.

Nevertheless, sources told the Mail that broadcasters leaving the derby to be played so late in the season means it's actually more likely for the match to be merely a matter of pride rather than regarding European qualification.

After Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hit out at broadcasters for the Gunners' congested fixture list earlier in March, opposite number Antonio Conte reminded the Spaniard about his side's conduct in getting the January's derby postponed.

"I only want to [remind] Arteta [about] the game that we postponed - Tottenham v Arsenal, ok? Yes, If we speak about fair or unfair, ok, and, I stop," Conte said.

"If someone wants to speak about fair or unfair. We postponed a game Tottenham v Arsenal, if you remember. I don’t forget this and I think it is not right to speak about fair or unfair."

Spurs currently sit three points behind their foes from N5, though have played a game more, placing a greater importance on the derby.

Arsenal's second half of season form has seen them slowly begin to peel away from their competitors and they are eyeing their first top-four finish since the 2015/16 season.