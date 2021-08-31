Transfer deadline day LIVE - latest news & completed deals

RONALDO SALE CONFIRMED

Juventus says goodbye to @Cristiano. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 31, 2021

Juventus have confirmed that they have sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United - in a deal which United will pay over five years.

United have yet to formally announce the completion of the deal, though it is expected shortly.

Their statement said:

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with Manchester United FC Ltd for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo, for a consideration of €15.0m, payable in five financial years, which may be increased during the duration of the player's sports performance contract, by an amount not higher than €8m, upon the achievement of specific sporting objectives."

More on the confirmation here.

Hector Bellerin close to joining Betis

Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin will join Real Betis on transfer deadline day - having been ready to leave the Emirates Stadium for a number of months.

A deal is almost closed between Arsenal and Betis - the club he supported as a boy - and Bellerin will undergo a medical and complete the deal on Tuesday. It's expected to be a loan with an option to buy, but nothing is confirmed as yet.

The move will mean a lot for the 26-year-old, who said in 2018: "My first shirt was Betis. My father was a fan, so it was difficult for me to support another club."

Dan James on the verge of joining Leeds

Continuing the theme of Welsh international footballers moving today, Man Utd have agreed to sell Daniel James to Leeds for around £30m.

James has already travelled to Leeds and is expected to undergo a medical this morning. Leeds notably missed out on signing the player a couple of years ago, but this one seems like good business all round.

Connor Roberts close to joining Burnley?

He scored famously for Wales at the Euros | Tolga Bozoglu - Pool/Getty Images

Welsh international Connor Roberts is close to leaving Swansea in favour of joining Burnley - even while he's been injured since June.

Roberts is out of contract at the end of this season and could end up featuring for the Clarets when he returns fully from injury at the end of September.

It's transfer deadline day!

This summer's window has literally been the craziest we've ever seen. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have left Juventus & Barcelona respectively (the former's return to Manchester United will be officially completed today), the English transfer record has been smashed and today isn't expected to disappoint either.

Stick with us at 90min for all the latest deals from across Europe throughout the day.