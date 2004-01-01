Transfer news: Bellingham's lead suitors; Man Utd ready Oblak bid

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United have pulled out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Instead, the Englishman will have the chance to join Liverpool, Manchester City or Real Madrid. (Sky Germany)

Another in-demand youngster, Palmeiras striker Endrick, would prefer to join Real Madrid over Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Los Blancos are prepared to pay his €60m asking price and expect to agree a deal this month. (UOL Esporte)

Cristiano Ronaldo has 'agreed' to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract. (Marca)

Despite those claims in Spain, Ronaldo is yet to make a decision about his next club and remains keen to play Champions League football. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly remains an admirer of the 37-year-old. (90min)

Real Madrid are also interested in Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta and could make an offer in the January transfer window. (Fichajes)

With a new goalkeeper high on their agenda, Manchester United are lining up a bid for Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, who has been identified as their preferred replacement for David de Gea. (Fichajes)

PSG are looking to sign a top midfielder in the summer but cannot do so without selling a player first to avoid breaching FFP rules. Carlos Soler is the likely casualty, with Arsenal interested in the Spain international. (France Bleu Azur)

Youri Tielemans has not agreed to join any club at the end of his Leicester contract, with both Arsenal and Barcelona still in the race. (Fabrizio Romano)

Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries is high on Tottenham's agenda and a January deal could be struck which would allow the right-back to remain with Inter on loan until the end of the season. (Corriere dello Sport)

Bayern Munich have made an offer to Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram to sign him on a free transfer, but Gladbach would prefer to sell him in January before his contract expires, handing Man Utd a potential boost. (Sport Mediaset)

Roma are looking to rival Juventus to the signing of Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. (Tuttomercatoweb)