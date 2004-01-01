Transfer news LIVE: Martial rejects Rangnick claim, Eriksen lines up Premier League return

Welcome to the 90min Sunday live blog. Games may be taking centre stage across Europe this weekend, but that doesn't stop the rumour mill from churning out transfer story after transfer story.

The gossip seems to be getting more and more zany as the days pass. The latest example is former Chelsea hot-head Diego Costa being linked with Arsenal (!). Elsewhere, Manchester United wantaway Anthony Martial is embroiled in a war of words with his manager Ralf Rangnick, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been touted as an option for Barcelona, and Chelsea have continued to be linked with Blaugrana defender Sergiño Dest.

It was a pretty wild Saturday on and off the pitch. Tottenham expressed surprise that their north London derby with Arsenal has been postponed, Rafa Benitez is on the brink of the sack after Everton's defeat to Norwich, and Philippe Coutinho - one of the more high profile movers this window - scored on his debut as Aston Villa came from behind to draw with Manchester United.

The drama is never-ending, so follow our live blog below to make sure you don't miss any updates from the Premier League and around the world.

Transfer live blog

8:57am - Eriksen lining up Premier League return

Christian Eriksen is closing in on a return to the Premier League, having suffered a cardiac arrest last year at Euro 2020.

The Dane was released by Inter last month and the Times claim he has had approaches from several English clubs and wants to finalise a deal by the end of the week.

8:53am - Martial rejects Rangnick claim

Martial has denied Ralf Rangnick's claim that he refused to be in the squad to face Aston Villa on Saturday night.

The Frenchman wants to leave United and hasn't played for them since early December. On Saturday, Rangnick said Martial "didn't want to be in the squad", but Martial has since rejected that statement.

On social media, he said: "I will never refuse to play a match for Man Utd.

"I've been here for seven years and I never disrespected and will never disrespect the club and the fans."

8:30am - GOOD MORNING!

It's Sunday morning - time to get that kettle on and sprawl across the sofa while devouring the latest transfer rumours.

We start with a little snippet on Anthony Martial, who wasn't included in Manchester United's squad in their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa....