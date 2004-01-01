Transfer rumours: Antony to Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid eye midfielders

Erik ten Hag would be keen to bring Brazil international winger Antony with him from Ajax to Manchester United should he become the club's next manager.

One player who could be leaving Old Trafford is Paul Pogba, although the midfielder will have to take a significant pay cut if he wants to return to Juventus.

Liverpool and Real Madrid could soon find themselves competing for two midfielders, with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Vitinha of Porto both on their respective radars. The latter is also a target for Bayern Munich.

Timo Werner is open to leaving Chelsea having underwhelmed in close to two seasons at the club. The German recently admitted he was struggling at Stamford Bridge.

Serie A side Lazio continue to be linked with a move for the Blues' back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, with former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri keen on a reunion in Rome.

Feyenoord and Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra has emerged as a target for Arsenal. Meanwhile, the Gunners are willing to let loanee Lucas Torreira leave the club permanently in the summer.

Barcelona are set to make a second bid for Leeds talisman Raphinha after their first offer was knocked back. The Whites want his £62m release clause to be met. It has also been claimed that Barça have reopened talks with contract rebel Ousmane Dembele.

The Blaugrana have been in discussions over bringing La Masia product Dani Olmo back to the club for a number of weeks. The Spain international currently plies his trade with RB Leipzig following an impressive spell with Dinamo Zagreb.

If Wales qualify, Real Madrid wide man Gareth Bale could sign a short-term contract with another club in preparation for the World Cup before retiring immediately after the tournament.

Newcastle will look to capitalise if Watford are relegated by making a move for star winger Ismaila Sarr, who could be available for a cut-price fee.