Transfer rumours: Arsenal in Dembele talks, Man City join De Jong race

Arsenal have held talks with Ousmane Dembele’s representatives over a potential free transfer to north London. The winger is out of contract next month and hasn’t agreed fresh terms with Barcelona despite his resurgent form since January.

Manchester City have been linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as they look to rebuild for the next chapter. The Dutchman has also been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent weeks, as well as being a potential target for Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain are confident they have persuaded Kylian Mbappe to stay and the Frenchman could sign a new contract worth €50m per year and a €100m signing bonus. That would see Real Madrid miss out. However, his mother has suggested that talks are actually still ongoing.

Liverpool are thought to have opened talks with Monaco over emerging star Aurelien Tchouameni, who would start a rebuilding phase of an ageing midfield at Anfield.

Everton could sell England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford if it means being able to fund a summer rebuild of their squad. Tottenham and Newcastle are potential suitors.

Leeds are still interested in long-term target Adama Traore, who will not be staying at Barcelona when his loan expires at the end of the season. Tottenham are also thought to have eyes on the Wolves winger.

Tottenham will listen to offers for eight players in the summer, including Giovani Lo Celso, Davinson Sanchez and Steven Bergwijn.

Arsenal would be the preference for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen should he be on the move this summer, ahead of Manchester United and Newcastle. But the Nigerian has recently been valued at an enormous £100m by the Serie A club.

West Ham are the latest club to show interested in Chelsea striker Armando Broja. The youngster is wanted by Southampton after impressing there on loan this season but has also been linked with both Arsenal and Napoli as well.

Newcastle could offer more than £20m for Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi, which would put them in competition with Juventus for the player.

Inter are favourites to land Paulo Dybala as a free agent from Juventus, but Borussia Dortmund are now rumoured to have also put forward an offer to the Argentine.

RB Leipzig have accepted they won’t be able to keep hold of Christopher Nkunku long-term, but will offer him an improved contract with an understanding that he will be sold in 2023. Manchester United are the one of the main clubs linked with the Frenchman.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers, with Scott Saunders & Graeme Bailey. On this week's show they are joined by Toby Cudworth and discuss the interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, as well the contract situations of Sadio Mane, Reece James, Pep Guardiola & Kylian Mbappe, and updates on Marcus Rashford'.

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada has emerged as a target for Leeds, having impressed during his club’s run to the Europa League final.

Arsenal will get up to £10m for Hector Bellerin when he completes a permanent transfer to Real Betis.

Sporting CP have triggered an option to buy on Manchester City defender Pedro Porro, who has spent the season on loan in Lisbon. But City will retain a buy-back clause.

The United States and Major League Soccer is calling for veteran Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, who is set to leave at the end of the season after 18 years at the club.



Source : 90min