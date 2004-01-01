Transfer rumours: Arsenal target Jovic, Lingard pursuit intensifies

Arsenal may pursue a loan move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic after learning that long-term target Dusan Vlahovic is keen to join Juventus. (The Sun)

The Gunners are also considering Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak, Lille's Jonathan David and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin as potential alternatives. (Evening Standard)

Barcelona will rekindle their interest in Juventus striker Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard is likely to be surplus to requirements if La Vecchia Signora complete the signing of Vlahovic. (Goal)

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has emerged as a surprise target for Ligue 1 high-flyers Nice. The 29-year-old is one of Newcastle's main targets and has also been linked with West Ham. (Foot Mercato).

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta will sign a three-year contract with Barcelona once his contract expires this summer. (Sport)

Bayern Munich have turned their attentions to Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen after Niklas Sule rejected a new contract. 25-year-old Christensen is out of contract in the summer. (Goal)

Newcastle have opened talks with Tottenham over the loan signing of Dele Alli (Telegraph) and are considering a move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus, PSG and Barcelona are among six European clubs interested in signing former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has fallen out of favour in north London. (Daily Mirror)

Aubayemang has made it known that he's not interested in a move to Saudi Arabia. The 32-year-old has been subject of interest from Al Nassr and Al Hilal in recent weeks. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid and Barcelona have agreed not to target each other's players if they are under contract. The agreement comes as a result of the former's alleged interest in defender Ronald Araujo, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Camp Nou. (Marca)

Bayern Munich have contracted the agent of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong regarding a possible move. Chelsea, Manchester City and PSG are other clubs interested in the 24-year-old. (Marca)

Manchester United are one of ten clubs understood to be tracking Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira, who has previously shone for Portugal's Under-21s. (The Sun)

United won't be following up their interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, and neither will rivals Liverpool. (Daily Mail)

West Ham will have to make a permanent bid for Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car if they are to persaude the Ligue 1 to agree a January deal. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who is keen to play regular first-team football, is a target for Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard. (Football Insider)

Manchester United will allow left-back Alex Telles to leave Old Trafford if a bid of around £13m is made by an interested party. (Express)

Tottenham have enquired about the availability of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The 25-year-old is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco and is the younger brother of former Watford forward Nordin. (Daily Mail)