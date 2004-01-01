Transfer rumours: Arsenal to muscle in on Coutinho; Haaland uncertainty

There are mixed at messages at Barcelona, where president Joan Laporta appears to have ruled out signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. But director of football Mateu Alemany has suggested it is ‘not the time to rule out signings’ and insisted that the president only said what he did because of persistent media questions on the subject.

Gossip about Haaland from Spain has again tipped him again to prioritise La Liga – so Real Madrid or Barcelona – despite recent reports of a deal being in place with Manchester City.

Liverpool don’t need to worry about Mohamed Salah having his head turned by another club in his ongoing contract stand-off, with ‘money, respect and recognition’ rather the key factors.

Arsenal have been tipped to rival Aston Villa for the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho at the end of the season. The latter have a €40m option as part of their current loan deal.

Tottenham could pursue Inter centre-back Stefan de Vrij to boost their back-line. The Dutch international was part of Antonio Conte’s title-winning team at San Siro.

Cesar Azpilicueta may not be free to leave Chelsea this summer after all as it has been claimed that the renewal clause in the defender’s contract has already been triggered. The Spaniard has been increasingly expected to join Barcelona as a free agent.

Angel Di Maria could join Kylian Mbappe and Mauricio Pochettino in leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. He may head back to former club Benfica, whom he left in 2010.

If Zinedine Zidane replaces Pochettino at PSG, he could raid Real Madrid for proven new signings, which could include Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle will have to put interest in Bayer Leverkusen prodigy Florian Wirtz on hold as the teenage starlet has suffered a long-term ACL injury that would be expected to force him to miss the start of next season.

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is not happy with the squad that has been provided to him this season, which has the potential to cause friction with the club hierarchy unless some of the deadwood that has been collected is shipped out in the coming months.

Juventus could be open to selling France midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the summer, despite the 26-year-old starting most games this season.

Meanwhile, Arturo Vidal could join the seventh club in his career, as well as the prospect of returning to South America for the first time since he left his home continent in 2007. Brazilian club Flamengo have been tipped give the Chilean a home should he leave Inter.

