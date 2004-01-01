Transfer rumours: Arsenal & Tottenham battle for Jesus; Rice tipped to stay at West Ham

Tottenham are set to battle their north London rivals Arsenal for the signature of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, with the player's representatives in England to decide his future.

However, the Gunners are the frontrunners and their failure to qualify for the Champions League will have no bearing on the deal.

Spurs' success in securing a top four place will mean head coach Antonio Conte is fully backed in the transfer window, with the club willing to let him make key decisions unlike some of his predecessors.

West Ham dynamo Declan Rice could be set to stay at the London Stadium despite significant interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United. The Hammers also want to bring United's Jesse Lingard back to the club.

Defenders Eric Bailly and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are on the chopping block at Old Trafford, with new manager Erik ten Hag set to oversee a squad overhaul.

The agent of coveted Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has informed Liverpool that his client intends to sign for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos will also target Serie A MVP Rafael Leao this summer - fresh from a title win with Milan - after missing out on Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Robert Lewandowski's agent has also been speaking his mind, with Erin Zahavi confirming the Bayern Munich striker wants to leave the club, saying: “He wants to leave this summer, none of us care about the money. Bayern lost Robert not only in as a footballer and as a person."

Barcelona are interested in a move for the Pole, with manager Xavi confirming he is 'an option' for the Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, Bayern are close to sealing a move for young Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Club director Hasan Salihamidzic has also confirmed a deal for Gravenberch's teammate Noussair Mazraoui is 'done and completed'.

Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso wants to leave Stamford Bridge and return to Spain this summer and is drawing attention from Barcelona. Much will depend on his price tag, however.

Mohamed Elneny is surprisingly on the verge of signing a new contract with Arsenal. The Egyptian played his way back into manager Mikel Arteta's plans with a string of fine performances late in the season.

Leeds are closing on a deal for RB Salzburg's USA international Brenden Aaronson, who has already agreed personal terms with Jesse Marsch's side.

Venezia's French forward Thomas Henry has emerged as a target for Wolves, where Ruben Neves' future remains uncertain.