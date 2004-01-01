Transfer rumours: Arsenal's Tielemans belief, Pogba holds Juventus talks

Arsenal believe they are close to signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans for around £40m - although Real Madrid could hijack the deal if the Gunners fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Paul Pogba could be heading back to Juventus. His future is now in the hands of Vincenzo Raiola, cousin of late Mino, who has held talks with the Italian giants. The Frenchman's Man Utd contract expires this summer.

Pogba's United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has been in contact with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson over his future at Old Trafford, with the pair exchanging a number of messages.

Meanwhile, Red Devils interim manager expects the club to sign 'six or eight new players' in the summer once Erik ten Hag has been installed in the dugout.

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres could be available for £10m less than his £55m release clause. The Spain international is of interest to Chelsea and has been linked with Tottenham and Man Utd in the past.

Chelsea are said to have their eyes on another central defender in the form of Torino's Gleison Bremer, although the Blues could face competition from Leicester.

Marcos Alonso could be another outgoing defender at Stamford Bridge, with the 31-year-old high on Barcelona's shortlist for a new left-back.

Blues loanee Armando Broja - currently at Southampton - has emerged as a target for West Ham, who are also looking at Blackburn's Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz.

Spurs are in prime position to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone after Man Utd dropped out of the race to re-sign the England international.

Liverpool are set to offer centre-back Joe Gomez a new contract despite his lack of game time and speculation surrounding his future. A new deal for Gomez could signal the end of Nat Phillips' Reds career.

Flying Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has addressed his future at St. James' Park, saying he does not see himself leaving this summer.

Leeds enforcer Kalvin Phillips says he is focussed on keeping his side in the Premier League amid links to Aston Villa and Man Utd.