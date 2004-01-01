Transfer rumours: Arsenal's Zinchenko deal; Messi's contract stance

Lionel Messi is unwilling to discuss a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain until after the World Cup later this year, with the French club keen to extend the legendary forward's deal by another year.

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign utility man Oleksandr Zinchenko from Premier League rivals Manchester City for £30m. Negotiations are ongoing on personal terms.

City have no intention of selling Bernardo Silva to Barcelona this summer amid reports that they have set a price tag of less than £70m.

One player who will be joining the Blaugrana is striker Robert Lewandowski, with the Pole finally on the verge of signing from Bayern Munich having travelled to Catalonia for a medical, and an agreement in principle has been confirmed.

Die Roten are preparing a bid worth in excess of €30m for Rennes' Mathys Tel, who would help to replace the prolific Lewandowski.

However, Bayern have once again distanced themselves from a possible move for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

United manager Erik ten Hag is prepared to play the long game to land Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, telling the hierarchy to get the deal done.

Chelsea are set to turn their attentions back to long-term centre-back target Jules Kounde as Nathan Ake is staying at Man City. The Blues completed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly on Saturday.

Real Madrid are close to selling Japanese forward Takefusa Kubo to Real Sociedad, although they will keep 50% of his rights.

West Ham have lodged three bids worth £100m overall for Chelsea's Armando Broja, Gianluca Scamacca of Sassuolo and Lille's Amadou Onana.

Aston Villa have decided to sell contract rebel Carney Chukwuemeka - who was left out of their pre-season tour - amid interest in the midfield starlet from the Premier League and abroad, including from PSG and Barcelona.

Juventus have opened talks with Villarreal over centre-back Pau Torres, who would be a replacement for Bayern-bound Matthijs de Ligt.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Submarine have made contact with former Man Utd striker Edinson Cavani over a possible free transfer.

Chelsea have signed impressive 18-year-old forward Omari Hutchinson from rivals Arsenal. He will join the development squad.

Defender Calvin Bassey is set to leave Rangers to join Ajax in a permanent deal. The Dutch giants are also closing in on a permanent transfer for RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey, despite interest from Man Utd.