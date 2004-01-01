Transfer rumours: Atletico Madrid shut down Ronaldo reports; De Jong eyes Chelsea move

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has denied reports that the club are sounding out a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Los Rojiblancos had been linked with a loan for the Real Madrid legend, though Atletico fans started a social media campaign speaking out against such a deal.

Frenkie de Jong has accepted that he may have to leave Barcelona this summer despite wanting to stay at Camp Nou. He would prefer a move to Chelsea than to Manchester United, but the Blues are not currently willing to meet the €85m fee that the Red Devils have offered.

Neither Arsenal or Manchester United have not made an approach to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer, according to Foxes chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha. The Belgium international has one year remaining on his deal at the King Power Stadium.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has admitted his admiration of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but refused to discuss a potential move for the England captain.

Newcastle United have joined Juventus in the race to sign Timo Werner. Chelsea are open to offers for the German forward, though at present Juve would only be able to afford a loan, whereas the Magpies could try and sign him outright.

Juventus are also prioritising bringing Alvaro Morata back to the Allianz Stadium, while Memphis Depay and Anthony Martial are on their shortlist.

Real Madrid have not received any offers for Marco Asensio so far this summer and he is likely to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires next year instead.

Phil Foden is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract at Manchester City with his current deal set to expire in 2024.

Chelsea are set to move on from their pursuit of Barcelona-bound Jules Kounde with a bid for Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, though it is unlikely that they will move for the 20-year-old this summer.

Aston Villa starlet Carney Chukwuemeka is prepared to snub Barcelona's advances in order to seal a move to AC Milan. The midfielder is set to leave Villa Park and Europe's elite are queuing up to secure a deal.

Everton are set to announce the loan signing of Ruben Vinagre from Sporting CP having only just joined the Portuguese side on a permanent deal from Wolves.

Southampton are rivalling Bayer Leverkusen for the signature of Manchester City winger Samuel Ezodie. The Saints have been targeting several City youngsters since appointing their former head of youth recruitment Joe Shields as their own head of recruitment.

Crystal Palace are bracing themselves for approaches for Wilfried Zaha as he enters the final year of his contract, with Chelsea said to be monitoring his situation.