Transfer rumours: Barcelona eye Lukaku; Real Madrid want James

Barcelona's attention will turn to misfiring Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku now that moves for Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are unlikely to be successful.

Chelsea and England wing-back Reece James is attracting interest from Real Madrid after a string of impressive performances.

Newcastle are prepared to pay Paul Pogba more than £300,000-per-week to join on a free transfer from Manchester United.

Manchester United target Kalvin Phillips is poised to change agents in a bid to secure a move away from Leeds. The 26-year-old has been also linked with a move to Aston Villa and is likely to cost north of £50m.

Jurgen Klopp says the signing of his new Liverpool contract does not guarantee that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will follow suit.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino says he and Kylian Mbappe are '100% staying' at the club. The former Spurs boss is under pressure at the Parc des Princes, despite winning the Ligue 1 title, while Mbappe has long been coveted by Real Madrid.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle have been in touch with Paulo Dybala's representatives. The Argentine is out of contract at Juventus this summer and has been negotiating with Serie A rivals Inter.

Liverpool may push ahead with a bid for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as several contracts at Anfield begin to wind down.

Arsenal are keen to cut ties with club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, 26, and have offered the Ivory Coast international to another Premier League club.

The Gunners remain interested in PSV forward Cody Gakpo, and are also monitoring the situations of both Gabriel Jesus and Tammy Abraham.

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says his consultancy role will focus on recruitment, specifically the development of young players and unearthing the 'next Erling Haaland'.

Manchester City still plan to extend the contract of Phil Foden until the summer of 2027.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted he would like to keep Armando Broja, who is on loan from Chelsea, at St Mary's next season.

Bayern Munich are trying to sign Hertha BSC teenager Noel Aseko Nkili. The 17-year-old is out of contract in 2023 and has attracted interest from RB Salzburg.

Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares is committed to the club, despite interest from Newcastle and a bid from Portuguese giants Porto.

Southampton and Fulham have joined the race for United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is currently on loan at Celtic from Premier League top four contenders Tottenham.

Napoli have joined the race for breakthrough Scotland prospect Aaron Hickey, who is also on the radar of Newcastle and a number of other Premier League clubs.