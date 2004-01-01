Transfer rumours: Barcelona eye Mbappe, Lewandowski & Mahrez

Barcelona have been linked with a summer swoop for Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar has long been expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent when his PSG contract expires.

A resurgent Barça have also been credited with interest in Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who will soon have just a year left on his contract in Germany and publicly hasn’t ruled out searching for a new challenge in somewhere.

Elsewhere, Barça have been linked with Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, who could also have interest from PSG, Real Madrid and Chelsea should he be ready to move on.

Cesar Azpilicueta is struggling to decide between signing a new contract at Chelsea or accepting a free agent transfer to Barcelona, who are already set to land Blues teammate Andreas Christensen at the end of this season.

Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan, who has rejected the latest offer of a new contract at Barcelona, has often been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in recent weeks and months. Gavi is another whose Camp Nou future somewhat hangs in the balance over the status of his contract, with Liverpool watching the 17-year-old.

Ismaila Sarr, who has been heavily linked with Liverpool in the last couple of years, will have the opportunity to leave Watford this summer, his agent has confirmed. That will be the case regardless of whether the Hornets stay in the Premier League or not.

Djed Spence would cost Arsenal or Tottenham £20m. The 21-year-old has had a good season on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough and is tipped to play at a higher level.

Tottenham are not expected to exercise their £13m option for the permanent signing of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who joined on loan from Atalanta last summer.

Jermain Defoe could head back to former club Tottenham after announcing his retirement to potentially join the coaching staff.

West Ham could resurrect their interest in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. The Hammers were unable to complete a deal in January and would now potentially face competition from Manchester United and Newcastle. Nunez is valued at €75m (£63m) by his club.

Leeds have interest in Rangers winger Ryan Kent and his £20m release clause. The Englishman could potentially be a replacement for Raphinha should he be sold to the highest bidder.

If Francisco Trincao does not make his Wolves loan a permanent one, Benfica and Sporting CP could offer the Portuguese forward the opportunity to return back home from Barcelona.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto could also leave Molineux, with PSG eyeing the Portuguese.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!