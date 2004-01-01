Transfer rumours: Barcelona eye Rashford; Hazard linked with Arsenal

Manchester United are expected to keep Cristiano Ronaldo next season, despite ongoing speculation about his future at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old has a contract until 2023.

But the future of Marcus Rashford is less certain. He has already made clear his frustration at a lack of playing time and is now attracting interest from Barcelona. The England forward will only have one year left on his contract come the summer.

Paul Pogba could let his Manchester United contract get all the way to the end before finally deciding his future. He has so far delayed things to assess all of his options, with a free transfer elsewhere and a contract renewal both not yet ruled out. PSG remain linked.

Manchester United have interest in teenage Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who could end up being a replacement for the Frenchman if they take it further.

Confident of securing a deal for Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid could soon turn their focus on ensuring that Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is next.

Arsenal have bizarrely been linked with Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard. The former Chelsea star has only played 65 times because of injuries in nearly three years since leaving London in 2019.

If the Gunners want to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, who has also been linked with Manchester United and West Ham, they could have to pay £67m for the 22-year-old. Nunez could also be a back-up for Manchester City if they fail to land the aforementioned Haaland.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle could compete for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, who is attracting interest from all three.

Divock Origi looks increasingly likely to swap Liverpool for AC Milan when his contract expires in the summer, ending his eight-year spell at Anfield.

Fulham, who are set to return to the Premier League next season, could bid for Liverpool defenders Joe Gomez and Neco Williams. Gomez in particular is rated at £23m, while Williams is already on loan at Craven Cottage after agreeing a late deal in January.

Atletico Madrid have been tipped to offer £40m for Aston Villa and Poland full-back Matty Cash, who could end up being a replacement for Kieran Trippier in the Spanish capital.

Ruben Neves remains ready to leave Wolves and will again consider his future at Molineux if the club fails to secure a place in European competition for next season. He has long thought the time has come to make the step up to a higher level.

