Transfer rumours: Barcelona undecided on Traore, Liverpool linked with Kounde

Barcelona could boost their chances of signing Erling Haaland if they also strike a deal for another of Mino Raiola’s clients – Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Despite a strong start for Adama Traore since returning to Camp Nou on loan from Wolves, Barça are yet to decide whether to trigger a permanent deal for the home-grown winger.

Borussia Dortmund could raid Real Madrid to find a replacement for Erling Haaland, with Luka Jovic tipped for a potential return to German football after initially making his name in Frankfurt.

A report in Spain has linked Liverpool with a move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, who is already being monitored by the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain could try and cash in on ex-Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum for around £21m, having not been as enamoured with the Dutchman as hoped.

Sevilla are not expected to try and sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on a permanent basis this summer. The Frenchman has only played three times in La Liga since his January loan and his only goal so far has come in the Europa League.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be of interest to Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, all of whom will want a ‘number nine’ ahead of next season.

Jordan Pickford is another Everton player who could be the subject of interest, with Tottenham eyeing up a potential replacement for veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

West Ham are the latest club to be linked with Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who has impressed on loan at Southampton this season. Saints have previously been tipped to break their transfer record to make it permanent, while Arsenal have also been linked.

The South American market is becoming increasingly popular for Premier League clubs looking for new opportunities and Arsenal have been linked with Peruvian defender Jhilmar Lora, who currently plays for Club Sporting Cristal in Lima.

Arsenal are also rumoured to have enquired about the summer availability of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who moved to Serie A from Real Betis in 2018 and is a Spain international.

Marseille have confirmed interested in keeping Arsenal defender William Saliba beyond the expiry of his current loan deal. The 20-year-old cost the Gunners £27m in 2019 but is yet to play a first-team game and has spent most of his time on the books on loan back home in France.

