Transfer rumours: Barcelona want Griezmann out; Arsenal short of Jesus valuation

Barcelona have no interest in keeping Antoine Griezmann should Atletico Madrid opt against making his loan move a permanent deal. The 31-year-old has scored just three La Liga goals this season.

Robert Lewandowski remains Barcelona's number one striking target - but Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer says the 33-year-old 'will fulfil' his contract in Bavaria.

Arsenal and Manchester City are around £20m apart in their valuation of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus.

Real Madrid's confidence of signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain has not waned despite speculation that he's close to agreeing a new contract. The 23-year-old is expected to publicly announce his decision at the end of the month.

Chelsea forward Timo Werner says he has no regrets about joining the club ahead of Liverpool, who were previously interested in prising him away from RB Leipzig.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong will reject the advances of Manchester United this summer as he wants to play Champions League football and challenge for trophies above all else.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has ended speculation over his future by committing to Borussia Dortmund for at least another season.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is believed to be 'ready' for a big move amid ongoing transfer speculation. Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Fulham have been mooted as interested parties.

Paulo Dybala's agent has been in London, fuelling speculation that he's held talks with Arsenal and Tottenham. Barring a late U-turn, the Argentine will leave Juventus this summer as a free agent.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth . On this week's agenda is Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City, Ralf Rangnick recommending Konrad Laimer to Manchester United and the latest on the contract situations of Youri Tielemans and Sadio Mane.

Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, who has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool, has a release clause of just £45m.

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Inter's Ivan Perisic over a move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Croatian is out of contract at San Siro and can play as a wing-back, midfielder or winger.

Arsenal's forgotten midfielder Lucas Torreira may not be joining Fiorentina on a permanent basis after talks broke down over the Uruguayan's wage demands.

Premier League new boys Bournemouth will offer Liverpool £8m to sign loanee Nat Phillips on a permanent deal.

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo will be made available for transfer this summer, potentially alerting Arsenal - who were chasing a loan deal for the Brazilian in the January window.

West Ham have decided against moving for Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski, leaving the door open for Newcastle to pursue the soon-to-be free agent.

Wolves and Arsenal are battling for the signature of Sao Paulo's teenage winger Marquinhos. The 19-year-old predominantly plays on the right wing but has also featured on the left.