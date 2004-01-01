Transfer rumours: Barcelona's Lewandowski agreement, Arsenal target Rashford

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with talismanic Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires in 2023. The Pole is seen as a more viable and less expensive option than coveted Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland.

It is also highly doubtful that Barça would pursue a move for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe, with president Joan Laporta suggesting the club would be cautious in the transfer window amid continuing financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, Leeds have told the Blaugrana they will need to shell out Raphinha's £62m release clause if they want to sign the Brazilian winger. Paris Saint-Germain are also said to have joined the race for the attacker.

Out-of-favour Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has emerged as a target for Premier League rivals Arsenal, who are still on the lookout for a new striker. Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains another option, with Everton prepared to sell him in the summer.

Another outgoing big name at Old Trafford could be Paul Pogba, with PSG prioritising a move for the soon-to-be free agent in the summer. The Frenchman recently admitted that he would be open to playing for his hometown club.

Leicester City face a battle to keep impressive midfielder Youri Tielemans after the Belgian admitted he wanted to play Champions League football. The 24-year-old's current contract is due to expire in 2023 and both Arsenal and Man Utd have been linked with him in the past, as well as Chelsea.

There is Premier League interest in Harry Winks, with Crystal Palace and Southampton both monitoring his situation at Tottenham.

In Italy, Inter are set to make a move for Paulo Dybala, who will leave Juventus in the summer. He is seen as the ideal replacement for potentially outgoing compatriot Lautaro Martinez.

Elsewhere, Napoli have slapped a €100m price tag on frontman Victor Osimhen amid interest from top clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool.