Transfer rumours: Barcelona's summer exodus, Man City's Raheem Sterling price tag

Manchester United have been tipped to move properly for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane at the end of the season to address their need for a new striker after identifying him as a target in 2021.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes has been approaching strikers in Europe about the possibility of joining Spurs as a replacement for the England captain – including breakout Benfica talent Darwin Nunez and Roma’s Tammy Abraham.

Barcelona could let eight players go at the end of the season, which would create space on the wage bill for the likes of Raphinha and other new arrivals like Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and potentially also Cesar Azpilicueta. Sergi Roberto, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Martin Braithwaite are among those in danger.

The Catalan side are also relying on Raphinha to push for an exit from Leeds United. Personal terms are rumoured to have been agreed and Barcelona hope that will see them win the race for his signature.

Real Madrid have been tipped to offer £50m for Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney.

Manchester City would ask for £80m for Raheem Sterling if they are unable to agree a new contract and reluctantly start listening to offers as he approaches the final year of his current deal.

Erling Haaland is thought to have knocked back Manchester City’s opening contract proposal worth an eye-watering £500,000 per week as he waits for offers to come from Real Madrid and Barcelona. The player has often been rumoured to prefer a move to Spain.

It has been claimed that Marcus Rashford could look to quit Manchester United this summer, even with the imminent change of manager, in order to start a fresh chapter elsewhere.

Philippe Coutinho, who has recently been linked with Arsenal, could be willing to accept a pay cut to make his current loan to Aston Villa from Barcelona a permanent transfer next season.

The agent of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has denied having an agreement in place with Real Madrid already. That leaves the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in the race.

Tottenham have moved to the head of the queue for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay and could hand the Dutchman a second chance in the Premier League after a previous spell with Manchester United.

Premier League clubs, which could include Everton, are expected to show interest in Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles once his loan at Roma finishes in summer. The 24-year-old will not be staying in the Italian capital full-time after a mixed spell there.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!