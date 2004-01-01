Transfer rumours: Bayern Munich eye Ronaldo; Real Madrid consider Son

Barcelona’s opening bid for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has gone in at €40m. The Pole wants a new challenge but his club are reluctant to let him go.

Bayern have been tipped to make a sensational approach for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo if they lose Lewandowski. Ronaldo is said to be concerned about the lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid could make a shock approach for Tottenham star Son Heung-min after missing out on primary target Kylian Mbappe earlier this summer.

Ajax want €80m if they are to sell Antony this summer. The Brazilian winger is keen on joining Manchester United but Chelsea have emerged with interest.

Marseille, who signed William Saliba on loan from Arsenal last season, are keen to raid north London again - this time in pursuit of Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares.

Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has handed in a transfer request amid rumoured interest from Chelsea.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen will make a straight choice between Brentford and Manchester United after Tottenham cooled their interest in signing him.

Tottenham could also drop their interest in Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus to instead focus on pursuing Richarlison from Everton or Raphinha from Leeds.

Paul Pogba has an agreement in principle in place to re-sign for former club Juventus. But international teammate Adrien Rabiot wants to leave and move to a Premier League side – Juve are already prepared to sell him and fellow midfielder Arthur.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been linked with Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco, who has a €60m release clause.

Chelsea have been installed as favourites to sign Neymar, whose PSG future is uncertain. However, an automatic contract extension is set to be triggered on 1 July come what may.

Lazio plan to open talks with Chelsea over a move for full-back Emerson Palmieri, who spent last season on loan at Lyon.

Manchester City's backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen is facing an uncertain future at the club, with the Premier League champions interested in signing Arminia Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Celtic have made contract with Liverpool over a move for central defender Ben Davies.

Lyon are expected to compete with Manchester United for the signature of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

Brighton could ask Manchester City about a loan deal for teenage forward Liam Delap as part of the talks about Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella heading in the other direction.