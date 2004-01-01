Transfer rumours: Bellingham to Liverpool, Coutinho permanent deal

Borussia Dortmund and England sensation Jude Bellingham is wanted by Liverpool, with manager Jurgen Klopp believing he could become the best midfielder in the world.

Erling Haaland has decided he wants to join Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund this summer ahead of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and a number of other interested parties.

However, Barcelona acknowledge that Manchester City are in the best financial position to sign Haaland, with a potential deal likely to cost around £200m including wages and signing-on fees.

Manchester United hold serious interest in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract this summer, but may struggle to get a deal over the line unless they decide on a new permanent manager soon.

United may face rival Premier League interest from Newcastle, who have the ability to make Rudiger one of the highest-paid defenders in the world.

Chelsea were working on deals to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Leeds winger Raphinha prior to Roman Abramovich's attempt to sell the club.

Real Madrid and Barcelona may look to hijack Borussia Dortmund's move for RB Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi, who is valued at around £35m.

Aston Villa are ready to exercise their option to turn Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona into a permanent transfer.

Manchester United could field an offer this summer from Roma for Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot, who has been unable to nail down a regular starting berth at Old Trafford.

But Roma may decide against turning Ainsley Maitland-Niles' loan from Arsenal into a permanent transfer. Jose Mourinho is said to be 'unconvinced' by the utility midfielder and it's likely he'll return to London.

West Ham could make a summer move for former Barcelona, Everton and Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu. The Spaniard is currently playing in Serie A with Udinese.

Barcelona's precarious financial position may prevent them from turning Wolves winger Adama Traore's loan into a permanent deal.

There is better news with Andreas Christensen, however, with the Dane expected to pen a five-year contract at Camp Nou following the expiry of his Chelsea contract.

Arsenal may look to re-sign winger Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich this summer. The 26-year-old spent four years at Emirates Stadium earlier in his career and could be available for around £60m.

Tottenham are prepared to listen to offers for wing-back Emerson Royal. The 23-year-old only moved to North London in the summer but his performances have been less than convincing.

Manchester United are on 'red alert' after it emerged that Paulo Dybala has made no further progress in new contract talks with Juventus.